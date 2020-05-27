Cummins maintains production throughout pandemic

Cummins plant in Darlington, UK has sustained engine and aftertreatment production through the challenging Covid-19 situation, keeping customers working.

A recent example is with strategic partner CLAAS, a leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment in Germany. CLAAS is deemed to be a critical supplier by their government, given the importance of their products in supporting the food chain.

Cummins’ Darlington plant was tasked to manufacture 16 additional B6.7 Stage V engines for the CLAAS Avero Combine Harvester within a short lead time. Announced in August 2019, Cummins has been delivering 213 hp/157 kW and 167 hp/123 kW engines with aftertreatment for this family of machines.

Angus Welch, supply chain leader at Cummins said, “Fantastic cross-functional collaboration to airfreight turbos from our U.S. plant, expedite build and organise delivery enabled us to meet the tight production deadline at CLAAS.”

Craig Thomas, Cummins Darlington Plant Manager added, “Through this period we have been resolute in protecting the health and safety of all of our employees and stakeholders, while meeting ever-changing customer demand. We have adopted new tooling and processes on the shop floor to ensure adequate social distancing and safeguard our people.”

Cummins remains committed to powering the success of customers at a time when the world needs it most.