RCT signs technology partnership with Haein Corporation

World-leading autonomous solutions specialist RCT has signed a technology partnership with Haein Corporation to supply autonomous solutions to heavy industries in South Korea.

Under the terms of the agreement RCT will manufacture and supply Haein Corporation with its suite of proven technology solutions including ControlMaster automation and control products and its Muirhead protection systems range.

Haein Corporation will distribute and commission the solutions to heavy industries throughout South Korea including the mining, steel processing and construction industries. Haein will also provide on-ground maintenance and assistance to end users with technical support from RCT.

RCT account manager Shane Smith said he is pleased to have formalised the agreement. “RCT is proud to be partnering with a capable company such as Haein Corporation and we look forward to supplying technological solutions that will help protect local workforces and optimise operations,” he said. “Our flagship ControlMaster products have a proven history operating in harsh environments around the world and are an ideal solution for operating in extreme heat scenarios which are common in the South Korean Steel processing industry. Going forward Haein Corporation with provide local technical support for end users while being backed up by RCT’s own customer service team.”

A spokesperson for Haein Corporation said: “Our customer POSCO is very satisfied with RCT. This makes Haein Corporation have confidence in RCT and we have now contracted two more deals with other customers. Haein Corporation is looking forward to new business with RCT and hope to expand to working with many more customers in South Korea.”.

The technology partnership is the latest development in RCT’s business dealings in South Korea which began in 2014