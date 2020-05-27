Linde Material Handling offers new tow tractor series

Linde Material Handling is presenting three new tow tractor models, each of which offers a choice between lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries.

Tow tractors have become indispensable in many transport processes. These all-rounders are mostly used as towing vehicles for logistic trains, for example to supply production in industrial plants, deliver goods to shops in airport terminals, serve meals in hospitals – or as “shelves on wheels” in warehouses and distribution centres.

The options are as follows:

– The Linde P40 C with four tons load capacity, 800 Newton nominal tractive force and a maximum travel speed of 8/13 kilometers per hour (with/without load).

– The Linde P40 C B with four tons load capacity, 800 Newton nominal tractive force and maximum travel speed of 8/10 kilometers per hour (with/without load).

– The Linde P60 C with six tons load capacity, 1200 Newton nominal tractive force and a maximum travel speed of 8/13 kilometers per hour (with/without load).

All models have a width of only 800mm and can be easily manoeuvred even in narrow aisles. From the operator’s platform, the driver has an unobstructed view of the working environment, trailer, coupling and load – ensuring maximum visibility and safety.

The tow tractors are designed so that the driver’s torso and limbs remain within the protective vehicle contours at all times. In the event of a collision, robust bumpers absorb the force effectively.

The vehicles are equipped with numerous safety systems as standard. An example is the Linde Curve Control which reduces speed when cornering, depending on the steering wheel angle. The optional Linde Blue Spot projects a blue point of light onto the ground in front of the tractor, thus warning pedestrians of the approaching vehicle. Glare-free LED headlights give the driver an excellent view of the road ahead, even in poorly lit aisles.

The vehicles are brought to a standstill by three independently operating brake systems. The electromagnetic servo brake (Linde Brake Control) is connected to the emergency stop switch and automatically acts as the so-called dead man’s function when the driving switch is released. The vehicle stops also automatically when the driver steps off the platform. The hydraulically assisted braking system in turn reacts proportionally to the load weight: the heavier the load, the more braking force.

Other advantages of Linde tow tractors include the optimised platform suspension which reduces human vibrations up to 30 percent compared to previous models. For best possible shock absorption, it can also be adjusted depending on the weight of the operator. The wide, low entry, the height-adjustable steering wheel and an adjustable backrest with folding seat offer the operator a high level of comfort. Double castor wheels ensure optimum stability and traction in all driving situations. Four types of wheels offering different material and grip properties are available, depending on the ambient conditions as well as the conditions of the ground to be driven on. If the tow tractor is part of a logistic train (“Linde Load Train”), there is an optional remote control available for the trailers.

The optional, modular Linde Connect fleet management is used for access control, vehicle and driver administration, maintenance planning, shock sensors and usage analysis as well as zone-dependent speed adjustment.