Wacker Neuson reveals redesigned mini excavators and remote-controlled trench roller

Wacker Neuson has introduced three new mini excavators in the 2-tonne class alongside a remote-controlled trench roller as part of its spring 2026 product launches.

The ET18, ET20 and ET25 represent a technically redesigned generation of mini excavators, developed with a focus on versatile application areas, efficient work performance and operator comfort. A distinguishing feature in this class is the parallel auxiliary control circuits, which can be selected and operated at the touch of a button on the joystick without manual switching. The manufacturer says the machines can be controlled smoothly and precisely even when performing several movements simultaneously, with the control unit adopted from larger excavator models providing intuitive handling for shaft digging and precision work along existing edges.

All three models feature a hydraulically telescoping travel gear with a minimum track width of 990mm (ET18 and ET20) or 1,100mm (ET25) for confined access roads. An optional continuously variable upper carriage tilt allows the upper carriage to be positioned vertically on all three models for work on slopes or along curbs. An integrated quick-change function with two-button operation and pressure release reduces setup time when switching between attachments such as backhoe buckets, trench clearing buckets and hydraulic hammers.

The new remote-controlled RT trench roller features a combined radio and infrared remote control system. The radio signal provides stable data transmission between the roller and remote control, while the infrared system continuously monitors the direct line of sight. If the line of sight is interrupted – for example in deep or winding trenches, behind buildings or around corners – the machine stops automatically. The roller complies with European Standard EN 474.

An LED display provides information on running time, maintenance and diagnostics. A patented return-to-centre function automatically resets the roller to straight travel without operator intervention, which the manufacturer says ensures consistent compaction results in long trenches and pipeline and utility construction applications. The drive motor and the vibration system integrated into the drum body are configured to be maintenance-free for the first 1,000 operating hours, and a large fuel tank allows for longer operating intervals without refuelling.

Wacker Neuson is also expanding its trowel range with two new battery-powered models. Both offer a running time of one working day and enable concrete smoothing in interior environments such as industrial halls and parking garages without local exhaust emissions.

Images: Wacker Neuson