Volvo’s H-series wheel loaders receive update

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has updated its H-Series wheel loaders L60H up to L350H, providing additional enhancements that will help reduce total cost of ownership.

In 2014 Volvo CE introduced the L60H-L220H wheel loaders and in 2017 the big sisters L260H and L350H followed.

“Over the years we have built on experience and worked closely with customers to improve these machines,” said product manager Lars Eriksson. “Now, in 2020, we have introduced new features that take these machines to a new level of efficiency.”

Enhanced performance

The rimpull control system now comes as standard on all H-Series models. This function allows operators to minimise wheel spin and optimise the balance between rimpull and hydraulic functions. In turn, this helps reduce tire wear and fuel consumption for more efficient bucket filling. Specifically designed for agricultural applications, a new optional lock-up function allows for a faster cycle time when carrying out silage work with the L60H-L120H models.

Easy operation

Volvo CE’s unique Volvo Co-Pilot monitor is now available on a wider range of machines from the L60H up to the L350H. The 10 in. in-cab touchscreen provides access to several Load Assist applications (depending on machine model) aimed at optimising operator performance and site efficiency.

Firstly, there is the Tire Pressure Monitoring System that gives operators real-time information on the conditions of machine tires. By monitoring individual tire pressure and temperature, the app helps to save fuel and prolong tire life, as well as avoiding expensive damage, repairs or downtime. A Map application has also been added so operators can get better visibility and understanding of the site layout and real time site traffic situation, allowing them to adjust their driving behaviour accordingly. Weather, Calculator and Notes apps are new too – these functions work similarly to those found on a smartphone and are pre-installed in the Volvo Co-Pilot.

Designed to help loading the optimum amount of material, the On-Board Weighing app has been upgraded to include two new task modes – stockpiling and processing – adapting the on-screen layout and information displayed according to the task at hand.

For increased convenience and safety, both the rearview camera and radar detector system are now displayed on the Volvo Co-Pilot display. To support the operators further, Volvo CE has also introduced an Operator Coaching application. Unlike anything else in the industry, this tool is designed to enhance operator performance, providing guidance to help get the most out of Volvo wheel loaders and thereby help reduce operating costs.

Improved servicing

Volvo CE knows how important swift maintenance routines are when it comes to minimising downtime and service costs. With this in mind, several new updates have been added to the H-Series wheel loaders.

Firstly, there is the extended engine oil change interval, which will be 1,000 hours as standard for H-Series models equipped with Stage V engines from April 2020. New handles have also been installed on both sides of the counterweight facility, helping to make accessing service points easier. This feature comes as standard for the L150H to L260H models.

A quick-fit connector on the hydraulic tank will now be fitted as standard on all H-Series models. This feature results in quicker and easier hydraulic oil filling. Customers who specify the biodegradable hydraulic oil option now benefit from an extended change interval, doubled to 8,000 hours. Finally, on the L150H up to L260H models, a new quick-fit option enables cleaner and rapid engine oil changes – in as little as 15 minutes – helping eliminate oil spillage and contamination.

“We are confident these updates will help get the most out of the Volvo H-Series wheel loaders,” Eriksson said. “As always, we want to hear from customers and build on our knowledge to continue to bring the best machines that the current technology has to offer