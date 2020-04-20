Hannover Messe accessible online

Hannover Messe 2020 should have opened its entrance gates today with pioneers, thought leaders, researchers, and users destined to meet to shape the future. Due to Covid-19 that is not possible. The event has now been pushed forward to 12-16 April 2021.

However, the exhibitors, highlights and premieres are all available online via Hannover Messe’s digital exhibitor and product search. More than 4,000 suppliers and 10,000 products and solutions can be accessed.

Click HERE to visit the website and access the exhibition.