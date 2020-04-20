New chair named for ConExpo 2023

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has announced Phil Kelliher, a vice president of Caterpillar Inc., will chair the next ConExpo, set for March 14 – 18, 2023 in Las Vegas.

As chairperson of ConExpo, Kelliher will lead a cross-section of construction equipment leaders to oversee planning of the triannual global gathering place of the construction industry.

“Phil is an established leader and supporter of the equipment manufacturing industry and we are thrilled he has accepted this leadership role,” said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo show director and vice president of exhibitions with the AEM. “His vast international experience and progressively responsible roles at Caterpillar will play a key factor in continuing to push the ROI discussions for exhibitors within the show management committee. We know he will ably guide the show’s strategic direction to deliver an enhanced experience at ConExpo 2023.”

“Caterpillar is pleased to participate with AEM in the continued enhancement and growth of ConExpo to provide a world-class experience and value for the show’s attendees, members and exhibitors,” said Kelliher.

In his role at Caterpillar, Kelliher has responsibility for Americas distribution, service and marketing, providing governance and administration of Cat dealers in North America and Latin America.

Since joining Caterpillar in 1994 in Australia, he has held numerous marketing and managerial positions in the agriculture, construction and mining industries with multiple international assignments in Australia, Chile and the US.