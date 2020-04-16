CNH Industrial pledges solidarity and $2m

CNH Industrial is donating $2 million to the CNH Industrial Foundation whose goal is to provide financial support to charitable organisations operating in support of local education, health and disaster relief.

This pledge is in addition to the company’s ongoing donations of medical equipment supplies, including ventilators, personal protective equipment, electrical generators and ambulances, to healthcare providers in the regions in which the company operates.

To demonstrate solidarity with its workforce, CNH Industrial senior management team has elected to forego temporarily part of its compensation. The company’s board of directors has agreed not to take any of their remuneration for the rest of year, the acting CEO will take a 50% salary reduction for three months and the global executive committee will take a 20% salary reduction for three months.

Through these initiatives, CNH Industrial reaffirms its longstanding commitment to sustainability and its values. The company would also like to thank all those who are demonstrating selfless courage in their efforts to help fight this pandemic.