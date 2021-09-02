Terex Trucks rebrands as Rokbak

Articulated hauler specialist Terex Trucks has announced it is rebranding as Rokbak. At a virtual event its managing director Paul Douglas also outlined his vision for an exciting new future for the OEM

Recent significant investments and improvements in the company’s articulated haulers – manufactured at its HQ in Motherwell, Scotland – have ensured they remain among the most robust and reliable machines around. Now, with their foundation in the predecessor models from Terex Trucks, the 28-tonne payload RA30 and 38-tonne payload RA40 from Rokbak are the most productive and efficient articulated haulers the company has ever made.

As part of the new brand launch, the machines now come in Rokbak colours and livery. While maintaining the experienced design, craft and precision that are synonymous with the company’s haulers, the RA30 and RA40 deliver better fuel economy, lower emissions, improved safety, and greater durability.

“Our company has an incredible history and a proud heritage,” says Paul Douglas (below), managing director, Rokbak. “Seven years ago, we became a member of the Volvo Group, which allowed us to make major improvements in every part of our business. Millions of pounds have been invested in improving our products, modernising our facilities, expanding our network, and developing our people. It has been a process of continual evolution. That’s why we feel it’s right to recognize this evolution with a new brand name to launch an exciting new chapter in our history. And we’ll keep investing to further improve our machines for our customers.”

“We’re very excited to reveal our new brand, and of course our haulers are the shop window,” continues Douglas. “Rokbak stands for power, performance and reliability. We already have a very healthy order book for the new brand, and we want to further expand our reputation, dealer network and market share. We’re still the same skilled, experienced, and passionate team, committed to making rock-solid haulers every day. But we also have a clear vision for where we want to go and who we want to be.”

All Rokbak haulers are manufactured in Motherwell, Scotland. The company has invested millions of pounds in improving products and modernising facilities over the last few years.

As part of the Volvo Group, Rokbak has experienced steady evolution over the past seven years. While this has taken place across the board, it is particularly prominent in four key areas: product design, sustainability, safety, and people.

In product design, the company has introduced Stage V engines for better fuel efficiency and operation for customers. Other improvements include a new transmission on the 28-tonne (30.9-ton) machine, the introduction of the Haul Track telematics, and a stronger focus on operator wellbeing and safety. In terms of sustainability, the company’s manufacturing plant has shifted to 100% renewable energy as well as operating within Science-Based Targets and ISO standards, plus targeting CO2 emission reductions.

The focus on safety has been emphasised in all areas, but particularly on its employees. Changes in processes at the factory have seen a stronger concentration on maintaining employee safety while simultaneously delivering high standards and low downtime. For the company’s people at the heart of Rokbak, there is a continual focus on professional development, keeping the team at the forefront of skill and expertise. Similarly, Dealer Operating Standards and training ensures the expanded dealer network continues to deliver the highest levels of service.

“We are proud and excited to have the modernized Rokbak brand continue as a fundamental part of our organization,” said Melker Jernberg (above), president of Volvo CE and executive vice president of Volvo Group. “We believe in a sustainable future, innovation and the power of our people and we see that all encapsulated in Rokbak. At the same time, the company has its own personality, heritage and loyal customer base and it will be exciting to see the brand evolve further as it sets out on this new stage of its journey.”