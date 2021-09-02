In this Issue – Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2022 – Off-Highway Annual

The Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2022 – Off-Highway Edition is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features:
Features: Fronting the challenges – In his first major interview since taking the helm, new Doosan Infracore Europe CEO Chris Jeong talks exclusively with iVT about electrification, disruptive technologies and golf
Features: Running in the family – Massey Ferguson’s complete new range of telehandlers demonstrates a number of design breakthroughs. iVT’s Chris McCullough gets the low-down
Powertrain: Modular or custom – Flash Battery offers expertise in helping you choose the right lithium battery solution for your vehicle
Powertrain: An electric future – JDPS has considerable experience and knowledge in implementing alternative power solution systems
Fluid Power: High-performance spool valves – An optimised spoof valve control programme by Wandfluh offers strong control and protection
Electronics: Making the switch – Carling Technologies on key considerations when specifying electronic switches
Ergonomics & Styling: Compatible and sustainable – Elobau’s multifunctional midi armrest offers high-quality, modular controls