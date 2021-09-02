Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»»In this Issue – Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2022 – Off-Highway Annual

In this Issue – Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2022 – Off-Highway Annual

0
By on iVT Off-Highway Annual
iVT International Off Highway

2022 – Off Highway Edition

The Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2022 – Off-Highway Edition is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features:

Features: Fronting the challenges – In his first major interview since taking the helm, new Doosan Infracore Europe CEO Chris Jeong talks exclusively with iVT about electrification, disruptive technologies and golf

Features: Running in the family – Massey Ferguson’s complete new range of telehandlers demonstrates a number of design breakthroughs. iVT’s Chris McCullough gets the low-down

Powertrain: Modular or custom – Flash Battery offers expertise in helping you choose the right lithium battery solution for your vehicle

Powertrain: An electric future – JDPS has considerable experience and knowledge in implementing alternative power solution systems

Fluid Power: High-performance spool valves – An optimised spoof valve control programme by Wandfluh offers strong control and protection

Electronics: Making the switch – Carling Technologies on key considerations when specifying electronic switches

Ergonomics & Styling: Compatible and sustainable – Elobau’s multifunctional midi armrest offers high-quality, modular controls

 

 

 

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.