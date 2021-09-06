New Massey Ferguson 7S Series fills power gap

AGCO’s Massey Ferguson marque continues the full update of its tractor range, adding to the new 5S, 6S and 8S ranges four new tractor models ranging from 155hp to 190hp – the new Massey Ferguson 7S Series.

With the last three numbers identifying the horsepower of each unit, the four models are; MF 7S.155, MF 7S.165, MF 7S.180 and MF 7S.190. All also deliver up to an extra 30hp with Engine Power Management (EPM), depending on the model.

With a 2.88m wheelbase and six-cylinder, AGCO Power 6.6-litre engine, the new tractors form the perfect bridge between the new four-cylinder 135hp-180hp, MF 6S Series and the larger, MF 8S Series, powered by 7.4 litre engines.

Transmission choice

The MF 7S tractors use the Dyna-VT ECO transmission offers seamless shifting and the Super Eco version of the Dyna-VT further improves efficiency by allowing the tractor to achieve 40km/h at just 1,450rpm.

Alternatively, for all models up to the 180hp, MF 7S.180, there is the choice of the Dyna-6 Super Eco 24 x 24 semi-powershift transmission.

Automatic Mode, standard on all Dyna-6 models, automatically shifts speeds relative to the engine load and speed. Operators can also manually set the engine rpm at which changes are made.

Cab comfort

Thanks to a new air conditioning system the cab is now up to 4C cooler than before and features a completely new, high quality trim with, for Exclusive and Efficient versions, a chrome steering wheel and black dashboard.

As standard the cab boosts an air-suspended seat. A heated seat option, with improved ventilation, is equipped with the DDS, Dynamic Damping System, that responds automatically to the severity of the bumps with lateral stability suspension.

Outside, an LED light design, along with the bonnet lightbar, produce a bright signature, with the option to fit up to 16 LED worklights. For loader operations there is also the option to fit the useful Visio Roof, which provides a great view of load through the whole lift range.

New for Exclusive and Efficient versions is an option that enables the radio and mobile phone and media be operated through the Datatronic 5 screen, with inputs via Bluetooth, USB or Aux lead.

Connectivity increases precision

Datatronic 5 not only manages all the tractor functions but, also with Isobus connectivity and GPS signal, it runs the MF Technologies’ Precision Farming suite. These include MF Guide, with its fast set-up ‘Go-Mode’ as well as MF Section Control to reduce overlaps and precisely target inputs with variable rate applications using MF Rate Control.

Data gathered and recorded automatically on MF TaskDoc is transferred via USB memory card. The MF Task Doc Pro option, allows you to create application plans and wirelessly synchronises with farm management software. MF Telemetry is standard on all MF 7S models

Stable unit

With its 2.88m wheelbase and strong chassis, the MF 7S Series manages a turning radius of just 4.93m. Perfectly balanced, they also provide an excellent power to weight ratio and an impressive 44.5t Gross Combination Weight. Three-point linkage lift capacities of 9,600kg on the rear and 4,000kg up front and up to 14t Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) make them ideally suited to operating output boosting front- and rear combinations.

The long wheelbase also helps increase traction and stability, which is further enhanced by specifying up to 42” diameter rear tyres, which also help reduce the ground pressure.

New MF 7S Series key features