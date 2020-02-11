New Genie telescopic boom offers work-at-height advantage

The new Genie S-60 J telescopic boom promises performance to get work done at height, and should be available for delivery in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia later this spring.

Right-sized for completing work-at-height applications such as general construction, maintenance, inspection and painting tasks, the S-60 uses a jibbed boom with a leading unrestricted platform capacity of 300 kg (660lb), an 1.8m (6-ft) jib, low 7,550kg (16,650lb) operating weight, and compact chassis design offering a working height of 20.5m (66 ft 10in), horizontal reach of 12.3 m (40 ft 6in) and 56.4cm (1 ft 10in) of ground clearance to clear obstacles.

“This new addition to the Genie boom line offers rental companies the opportunity to increase their rental return on invested capital (rROIC) by mixing their fleets with a variety of Genie booms, matching the right boom according to jobsite needs,” said Sean Larin, Genie product manager, Terex AWP. “Within a rental fleet, the Genie S-60 J model complements the popular heavy-lifting Genie S-65 XC (Xtra Capacity) model, which is well-suited for heavy trades work, such as commercial construction, structural, electrical and plumbing, as well as specialty applications.”

According to Larin, Genie S-60 J man lifts are ideal for completing work-at-height jobs, such as:

• General construction

• Maintenance

• Inspections

• Painting

Genie S-65 XC work lifts are well suited for performing heavy trades:

• Commercial and industrial construction

• Structural, electrical and plumbing

• Specialty applications

“With class leading abilities and lift capacity, this new generation of Genie J telescopic booms ticks all the right boxes as an efficient and profitable rental solution to get work done at height,” says Larin.

Powered to perform, the Genie S-60 J boom comes standard with Genie patented active oscillating axles, rough-terrain, foam-filled tyres and a 17.8 kW (24-hp) Kubota D1105 diesel engine (Stage V compliant) that, due to the unit‘s low weight, delivers the power required to handle a broad field of general applications. This engine model offers easy operation with no advanced emissions controls, as well as simple maintenance in the shop due to the boom’s rental-focused design.