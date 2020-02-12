Case adds exciting new models to tractor series

Case IH is adding three new models to its successful Farmall family of tractors.

The new models – Farmall utility 95A, 105A and 115A – will provide more horsepower, durability and useful features that producers need to tackle demanding tasks on beef and dairy operations; mixed farms; and specialty operations, such as poultry farms, orchards and vineyards.

“Producers need a reliable tractor that’s ready for a hard day’s work and offered at an excellent value,” said Greg Lucey, Case IH Farmall tractors marketing manager. “These new feature-loaded models provide just that and meet demands for the toughest chores around the farm.”

More power, no engine regeneration required

The new models feature an efficient yet powerful 4-cylinder engine that provides high torque for maximum performance — ideal for handling a variety of implements, such as a loader, round baler, auger, disc mower conditioner, disc rotary cutter and field mower. Designed to match the capacity of the Case IH L575 loader, these tractors are equipped with simple, powerful hydraulic PTO for increased productivity and efficiency. Boasting 120 engine hp,1 the new Farmall 115A delivers 100 PTO horsepower— the highest available in the Farmall utility A lineup chassis class.

The same cutting-edge, fuel-efficient technologies available across the lineup of Farmall tractors are incorporated into the new models to maximise efficiency and power while increasing uptime and productivity. With a proven FPT engine, the tractors do not require a diesel particulate filter or regeneration. The technology is designed to increase uptime and decrease operating costs — all while meeting Tier 4 B/Final engine emissions standards.

“The fact that this lineup doesn’t require engine regeneration is a game changer,” Lucey said. “Producers often don’t anticipate the high costs associated with maintaining and cleaning diesel particulate filters in competitive models. Our advanced emissions system eliminates that worry completely.”

In addition, tractor models are engineered with more weight where it makes a difference — from heavy-duty powertrain components to the axle and transmission. Through this, Case IH creates a heavy, durable tractor to match demanding jobs and heavy loads. More weight enables operators to push more, pull more and lift more, and it may minimize the need for front and rear wheel weights.

More standard features for a smoother ride

To help producers stay productive through long, demanding workdays, the new models feature an ultra-comfortable cab with easy-to-operate ergonomic controls and a flat-deck platform. A right-hand console keeps all the controls close to the operator.

More standard features are incorporated into the new models to ensure a better, more productive ride:

12×12 clutchless power shuttle transmission helps ensure ease of operation and saves time

On the cab model, a standard high-visibility roof panel allows the operator to take on loader tasks — such as stacking round bales — quickly and safely

Four cab-mounted work lights provide ample lighting for maximum visibility

Air suspension seat ensures smooth, comfortable operation

ISO-mounted frame minimises vibration and noise

Adding to the Farmall family

The release of the new Farmall utility A tractor models builds on the full lineup of Case IH tractors. The new models are offered in cab and non-cab models, as well as a low-profile design for poultry and other specialty operations.

On the low-profile model, the low-clearance tire package is ideal for specialty operations where space and ground clearance are at a premium. An industry-exclusive reversing engine fan helps keep poultry farm operators running all day and prevents the engine from overheating. This feature enables the operator to clean the grill with ease, with the press of a button.