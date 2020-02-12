Doosan completes family of Stage V excavators

With the launch of the new DX380LC-7, Doosan has completed the company’s 30-40 ton family of Stage V excavators. Alongside the Stage V DX300LC-7 30 ton and DX350LC-7 36 ton models, the DX380LC-7 offers a combination of high performance, operating features, fuel efficiency, reliability and durability in this class.

The new Stage V excavators build on the very successful design of the previous Stage IV machines, offering major enhancements in operator comfort, machine controllability, productivity, uptime and return on investment, with a strong focus on low fuel consumption, increased power, robustness and versatility.

With these new 30-40 ton machines, Doosan has tried to ensure that productivity and environment protection are truly compatible. The DX380LC-7 Is powered by the Scania DC09 Stage V compliant diesel engine, providing 240 kW of power at 1800 RPM. There are now four power modes available on all three machines, which help to simplify the operation of the new excavators compared to the more complex choice of eight power modes and SPC combinations in the previous generation machines. The operator is able to set the power mode (P+, P, S or E) in both one-way and two-way working modes.

Doosan D-Ecopower technology

In common with the DX350LC-7 crawler excavator, the DX380LC-7 features Doosan’s innovative D-Ecopower technology, providing operators with higher productivity and lower fuel consumption per hour, as well as smoother controls. The D-Ecopower technology focuses on the role of the hydraulics system and demonstrates Doosan’s continuous iteration of all the processes and components utilised in the company’s new generation products to achieve unprecedented levels of diesel energy efficiency.

Doosan’s D-Ecopower technology utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system to accomplish increases of up to 26% in productivity and up to 12% in fuel consumption improvements, depending on the mode selected. A closed centred main control valve minimises pressure loss, while the electric pressure-controlled pump manages and optimises engine power more effectively.

The D-Ecopower system uses nine sensors to detect the amount of hydraulic oil necessary to accomplish a specific task and precisely meter the amount of oil required rather than continuously forcing a fixed amount of oil through the system, thereby improving efficiency. Software is utilised to electronically reproduce the full benefits of an open centre hydraulic system with very little energy loss. The hydraulic system and engine horsepower are fully optimised and synchronised, further reducing losses within the system.

Improved feedback to the operator through the joystick results in improved machine control and less operator fatigue. The acceleration and deceleration of the excavator workgroup functions are smoother, allowing operators to perform repetitive swinging and digging motions with less jerking movements.

Increased comfort and controllability

Already excelling in spaciousness and ergonomics, the new cab in the DX380LC-7 model takes operator comfort and ease of operation to unheralded levels. Like the other two Stage V models, the cab has a new high quality seat and offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Key new features in the cab

New 8-inch touch-enabled colour LCD gauge panel, providing more information via a 30% larger screen

Stereo system integrated in the gauge panel

Keyless start system

Improved interior cab design

Ultrasonic sonic detection of obstacles (option)

LED lights (option)

Side protection (option)

Air compressor (option)

As standard, 360° cameras provide full visibility around the excavator and allow the operator to see a top-down view of the area outside the machine. The camera array comprises a front camera, two side cameras and a rear camera. The camera display is separated from the gauge panel.

The new DX380LC-7 model is factory-installed with Doosan’s state-of-the-art DoosanConnect wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanConnect system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.