Danfoss unveils free tools to increase pace of electrification

Danfoss Editron has released two new online tools, the first of their kind to be available for free – and designed help to increase the ease and pace of electrification.

The online calculator has been developed to enable the dimensioning of drivetrains for fully-electric or hybrid heavy-duty vehicles. Users input the size of their machine and the calculator automatically works out the system architectures required for that particular scope.

Danfoss Editron’s new 3D configurator allows users to design their own electric or hybrid vehicle and customise it to their individual needs. Various application types and sizes are available to choose from, while different system architecture such as drivetrain models, battery packs and converters are also listed. Users can also easily see the benefits of that configuration compared to conventional hydraulic solutions in areas such as fuel consumption and productivity.

The latest tools add to Danfoss Editron’s digital portfolio, which also includes an online simulator released last year to coincide with the bauma 2019 trade fair. The simulator demonstrates what happens inside a drivetrain when it is running, with four types of machine and various operation modes available. As well as being accessible to the public for free online, tailored versions of all of the tools will be available to Danfoss Editron’s sales team, as well as selected distributors and partners.

“Our sales team is looking forward to putting these tools to use as they receive lots of questions from current and prospective customers about electrification,” said Kimmo Rauma, Danfoss Editron’s vice president. “I envisage that our calculator, configurator and simulator will increase the awareness of electrification across various industries. Our sales team will also receive regular training into how to effectively use these tools going forward as part of our sales training programme.”

“We believe that there is still a huge gap in knowledge and information when it comes to electrification,” added Danfoss Editron’s marketing director, Nina Harjula. “Our growing digital portfolio will further strengthen our position as electrification thought leaders and technical groundbreakers by enabling information to be shared easily and openly across our current and prospective customer base, as well as the general public.”