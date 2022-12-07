New Cat excavator offers high productivity with enhanced sustainability

Caterpillar has unveiled its new fixed-gauge Cat 350 excavator. Featuring powerful digging force and strong swing torque, the 350 can be equipped with large buckets up to 3.2 m3 (4.2 yd3) for what Caterpillar calls “class-leading” productivity.

While productive, the 350 consumes up to 13 percent less fuel than the Cat 349 to lower costs, reduce CO 2 emissions, and operate more sustainably. Three power mode options – Smart, Power, and Eco – match the excavator to the job to further reduce fuel consumption.

“Caterpillar is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while helping our customers meet their climate-related objectives,” said Brian Abbott, Caterpillar global product manager for large hydraulic excavators. “The 350 is our latest example of delivering on that commitment.”

Increasing efficiency with technology

The new 350 excavator’s standard Cat 2D Grade system indicates depth and slope on the monitor with alerts to increase operating efficiency. Grade Assist helps the operator to effortlessly stay on grade with single-lever digging. For truck loading and trenching applications, Swing Assist automatically stops excavator swing at operator-defined setpoints to consume less fuel. Lift Assist helps to avoid machine tipping by letting the operator know the load is within safe working range limits. To safely work around obstructions, 2D E-Fence prevents the excavator from moving outside of operator-defined set points.

Cat Payload onboard weighing gives real-time weight estimates to achieve precise load targets and improve efficiency. When combined with VisionLink®, Payload offers remote managing of production targets. Alternatively, the monitor’s USB port allows fleet managers to download up to 30 days of work for progress management without an internet connection or VisionLink subscription.

Available in-cab grade technology upgrades include Cat Grade with Advanced 2D for creating and editing grade designs via a second high-resolution touchscreen monitor and Cat Grade with 3D to create and edit designs on that second monitor plus see the front linkage’s full range of motion. All Cat Grade systems are compatible with radios and base stations from top third-party technology suppliers.

Powerful and rugged with less maintenance

The Cat C9.3B engine has more than 14 million hours of service to attest to its long-term reliability. Synchronized 1,000-hour oil and fuel filter service intervals reduce downtime. The hydraulic oil filter offers a 3,000-hour replacement interval – an increase of 50 percent over the previous design – and provides improved filtration performance.

The 350 can work at up to 4500 m (14,764 ft) above sea level. It features standard high-ambient temperature capability of 52˚ C (126˚ F), cold-start capability at -18˚ C (0˚ F) with optional cold-start capability at -32 C (-25˚ F). Automatic hydraulic warmup in cold temperatures gets the machine to work faster and prolongs the life of machine components. A double element air intake filter with pre-cleaner features high dust capacity, and the machine’s high-efficiency hydraulic fan offers an optional automatic reverse function to keep cores free from debris.

Product Link™ collects data automatically and gives fleet manager critical operating information like location, hours, fuel usage, idle time, maintenance alerts, diagnostic codes, and machine health online through web and mobile applications. Maximizing machine uptime, remote troubleshoot and remote flash allow dealers to remotely connect with the machine to diagnose fault codes and update operating software. Operators can easily track filter life and maintenance intervals through the touchscreen monitor.

Operating made simple, comfortable

The new 350 features easy keyless starting via a push button, Operator ID passcode, or Bluetooth key fob. Operators can program each joystick button to preference – including power mode, response, and pattern – using the unique Operator ID, and the machine will recall individual preferences based on the ID. Its large, high-resolution touchscreen monitor with jog dial offers quick navigation through machine controls and provides quick access to the machine’s digital operator’s manual.

When cutting through tough material, standard auto dig boost delivers an automatic 8 percent power increase for better bucket penetration, shorter cycle times, and greater payloads. Auto heavy lift offers an 8 percent increase in lifting power when needed for as long as needed. At the touch of a button, operators can switch to the optional Cat Stick Steer for simple one-hand operation of travel and turning. Preventing wear and tear on the excavator and attachment, standard auto hammer stop warns operators after 15 seconds of continuous firing and then shuts off the hammer after 30 seconds.