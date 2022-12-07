Stage V Hyster 8-18t lift trucks offer productivity with reduced emissions

Hyster’s new eight-18 tonne capacity lift trucks include Stage V engines to help businesses comply with emissions legislation while heightening productivity and lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The new H8-18XD series of Hyster Big Trucks features Stage V engines and delivers low running costs in terms of fuel and AdBlue consumption, with no compromise on performance or durability.

Tyre repair and replacement is in fact the second largest cost for most materials handling operations. For this reason, the Hyster trucks feature an adjustable maximum steering angle. This decreases friction when the operator selects the reduced angle, resulting in reduced tyre wear and cost.

“We are constantly evolving our range of Hyster solutions, according to technological developments, changes in legislation, and above all, our customers’ needs,” says Jan-Willem van den Brand, global market development big trucks. “Customers can expect high uptime and low TCO in demanding applications where cost pressures are having a big impact.”

The service intervals on the new Stage V engine have increased from 500 hours to 1000 hours. In accordance with regulations, the new Hyster trucks use a combination of a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), a Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) like AdBlue and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). For easy access, both after-treatment units are packed in one box and conveniently positioned on the outside of the truck.

To speed up general maintenance and minimise downtime, the truck series is designed with easy service access, with a display providing key truck performance data and on-board diagnostics on one clear screen.

The Hyster H8-18XD truck series is available with a variety of wheelbase sizes. Businesses can specify a truck for optimal manoeuvrability in tight spaces, boosting productivity and reducing tyre wear. Where space isn’t an issue, applications can select a model with a larger outer turning radius and lower truck weight to help reduce fuel consumption and costs.

Different truck configurations are available, as well as special engineering options, to accommodate other application-specific requirements, from a reversing fan to improve cooling in dusty paper or construction operations, or different handling attachments to accommodate the load variation encountered in the wood industry.

The truck series also features a redesigned front end and operator-friendly XD cabin, for which the Hyster H16XD-6 lift truck received a 2020 Good Design Award.

“The cab and front-end design focuses on visibility, ergonomics and comfort to help drive operator productivity throughout an entire shift,” says Jan-Willem. “Not only is a comfortable operator often more productive, but comfort also keeps them happy. This is more important than ever as many markets are encountering a shortage of skills in this area.”