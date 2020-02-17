Manitowoc announces first crane in new line up for ConExpo

Having been previously secretive about which all-new models it would be displaying at ConExpo, Manitowoc Cranes has just unveiled the first of what will be six new machines for the March event. The Grove GRT8120 is the latest in the GRT line of rough-terrain cranes.

The new GRT8120 features the longest boom and strongest load charts in its class, along with a new compact carrier design with flat decking for improved manoeuvrability, serviceability and job site access. Combined, these features make the crane ideal for work in the petrochemical, construction and wind power industries, among others.

Based largely off the success of the GRT8100, the GRT8120 has a capacity of 120 USt (120 t) and a 197 ft (60 m) main boom with 265 ft (80.8 m) max height when equipped with the 57.6 ft (17.6 m) bi-fold swingaway extension that comes in either manual or hydraulically offsettable configurations.

“Many of our customers wanted to fill a void in the 120 USt class, and also increase their crane utilisation with easier transportability, greater reach and capacity, and improved access for serviceability,” says product manager John Bair,. “We were able to accomplish this through an all-new carrier design along with several other new features debuting on this crane. We’re happy to say that the 197-ft boom length and strong load charts put this crane at the top of its class.”

Also new to the GRT8120 is the MAXbase asymmetrical outrigger system for ultimate versatility in job site setups. This feature, combined with the lightweight, compact carrier and long boom, make this crane ideal for congested job sites that require maximum reach. A new, wider, full-vision cab with 20-degree tilt maximizes operator comfort and visibility. From an operational perspective, the GRT8120 features the Boom Configurator mode that simplifies telescoping of the boom and provides on-board lift planning.

The new crane has a full LED lighting package with new side-mounted carrier work lights, and the design improves upon previous crane models with increased storage and improved accessibility for servicing. Combined with its compact dimensions and its lightweight gross vehicle weight, the crane will have easy transport to job sites, need minimal job site preparation and provide exceptional manoeuvrability, which should increase utilisation rates for many users. On the job site, it has a 15 mph (24.1 km/h) travel speed with full counterweight.

“For the GRT8120 we were also able to add smart sensing outrigger cylinders in lieu of string pots that, along with nearly every component on the crane, were tested well past industry standards at our Product Verification Center to ensure reliability on the job site,” says Bair. “We’ve also added a wireless, handheld rigging remote for quick and easy set up on site. And of course, this crane is outfitted with the CCS Crane Control System that improves efficiency and reduces training time.”

In addition to the unveiling of the GRT8120, Manitowoc will introduce another new Grove model at its booth during ConExpo in March, where experts from Grove will be on hand to answer any questions. Find Grove at booth #F6144 in the Festival Lot, near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Other Grove cranes at ConExpo will include the recently released GRT9165 rough-terrain crane, GHC140 telescoping crawler crane, and TMS500-2 truck crane.