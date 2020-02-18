Preliminary programme released for iVT Expo conference

The preliminary programme for this June’s iVT Expo Conference in Cologne, Germany, has been announced and is available to view in full in a downloadable format . The final line up will feature over 80 expert speakers across three dedicated conference streams, covering automation, electrification and ergonomics.

The first speakers announced include Ahcène Nedijimi, Volvo Construction Equipment, who will present From concept to reality – Volvo goes electric; Siemens’ Romain Nicolas, who will present Assessment of the electrification of a 3.5-ton compact excavator; and AVL Tractor Engineering’s Dirk Brandenstein, who will present Intelligent construction machinery – component requirements, validation and testing. Meanwhile, Volvo Construction Equipment’s Ashraf Zeid will present System dynamics simulation for evaluation of energy-efficient compaction drives architecture. “I will explain how we use simulation to quantify compaction performance in terms of energy usage and components value proposition,” he says.

The speakers will appear across the three streams, which are:

1) Autonomous Hardware, Software, Testing and Validation – exclusively dedicated to the design and development of highly automated and unmanned industrial vehicles

2) Electric, Hybrid and Alternative Powertrain Solutions – focused on the design and development of electric and hybrid vehicle technology for industrial vehicles

3) Cab Design, Controls, Ergonomics & HMI – exploring next-generation cabin design and future technologies for industrial, commercial and off-highway vehicles.