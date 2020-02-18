Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»»Preliminary programme released for iVT Expo conference

Preliminary programme released for iVT Expo conference

0
By on Awards & Events
The preliminary programme for this June’s iVT Expo Conference in Cologne, Germany, has been announced and is available to view in full in a downloadable format. The final line up will feature over 80 expert speakers across three dedicated conference streams, covering automation, electrification and ergonomics.

The first speakers announced include Ahcène Nedijimi, Volvo Construction Equipment, who will present From concept to reality – Volvo goes electric; Siemens’ Romain Nicolas, who will present Assessment of the electrification of a 3.5-ton compact excavator; and AVL Tractor Engineering’s Dirk Brandenstein, who will present Intelligent construction machinery – component requirements, validation and testing.

Meanwhile, Volvo Construction Equipment’s Ashraf Zeid will present System dynamics simulation for evaluation of energy-efficient compaction drives architecture. “I will explain how we use simulation to quantify compaction performance in terms of energy usage and components value proposition,” he says.

The speakers will appear across the three streams, which are:
1) Autonomous Hardware, Software, Testing and Validation – exclusively dedicated to the design and development of highly automated and unmanned industrial vehicles
2) Electric, Hybrid and Alternative Powertrain Solutions – focused on the design and development of electric and hybrid vehicle technology for industrial vehicles
3) Cab Design, Controls, Ergonomics & HMI – exploring next-generation cabin design and future technologies for industrial, commercial and off-highway vehicles. 

In total the conference is expected to welcome over 80 expert speakers from leading OEMs, Tier 1s, universities and research institutes, who will address the critical trends shaping future vehicle development. An early booking discount is currently available – see here for rates.

The conference takes place 24-25 June, 2020, in Cologne, Germany alongside iVT Expo, at which no full vehicles will be on show. Instead the exhibition, which is completely free to attend, only showcases the components and technologies that will shape the next generation of industrial vehicles. The show is closed to the general public, ensuring a strong business focus and two intensive days of networking and solution sourcing. Visit www.ivtexpo.com for more information and to register for your free entry badge.

 

Share.

About Author

mm

Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.