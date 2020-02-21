UK construction and quarrying expo Hillhead 2020 confirms record-breaking 550 exhibitors

The organisers of Hillhead have announced that a record-breaking 550 exhibitors have now confirmed for the biennial quarrying, construction and recycling show.

The event, which takes place in England’s Peak District, close to the spa town of Buxton, is also certain to draw many thousands of visitors. The last time the event was held, in 2018, brilliantly hot and sunny weather helped to attract a record number – nearly 20,000 over three days.

“With extensions to both the outdoor and indoor areas we have been able to accommodate more exhibitors than ever before, providing our visitors with an unrivalled range of suppliers to source from,” says event director Richard Bradbury.

All the usual Hillhead regulars will be joined by a host of new companies including Prinoth, Cemen Tech, Sany Europe, Flogas, Shell International, Hidromek, Elkon, Kal Tire, Goldhofer, Aerzen, Magotteaux, Yanmar, Magni Telescopic Handlers, McLanahan Corporation, Merlo UK and Fruehauf, among many more.

A limited number of stands are still available. Exhibitor enquiries should be directed to Charlotte Stacey: Email: charlotte.stacey@qmj.co.uk; or tel: +44 (0)115 945 4376.

The event takes place from 23–25 June at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton. Visitor registration is already open, so put the dates in your diary and pre-register for free today at: www.hillhead.com