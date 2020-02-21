Bauma ConExpo Africa to expand focus to agriculture and forestry in 2021

Africa will once again get its own Bauma event in 2021, in the form of Bauma ConExpo Africa, which is returning to the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, from October 13–16, 2021. Its remit will now be expanding beyond the construction sector, to include almost all major off-highway machinery sectors.

Already a leading trade show for construction and mining machinery, Bauma ConExpo Africa will now also feature agricultural and forestry equipment and machinery. This will give government bodies, developers, contractors, industry associations, financiers and other sector stakeholders a one-stop overview of the latest services and solutions available across the infrastructure development, construction, forestry and agriculture value chain.

Bauma ConExpo Africa is one of Messe München’s six international Bauma events, and is modelled on Bauma in Munich, in collaboration with AEM, organiser of ConExpo-Con/Agg. Bauma is described as the ultimate trade fair in the industry, attracting over 620,000 international visitors while ConExpo-Con/Agg is the leading industry exhibition in the North American market. As a gateway for international companies to the African market and for African enterprises to the global market, Bauma ConExpo Africa attracted around 15,000 high-level visitors and exhibitors in 2018 and expects these numbers to increase significantly in 2021.

Addressing Africa’s industry challenges

“Africa’s construction and infrastructure development sectors are facing economic challenges at the moment; therefore we have engaged industry leaders to discuss ways in which Bauma ConExpo Africa could more effectively support industry growth. As a result of their input, we have re-engineered this key event to foster greater cross-border collaboration and highlight business growth opportunities, and we will feature solutions that enable businesses to operate smarter and more cost-effectively,” says Suzette Scheepers, CEO of Messe Muenchen South Africa. “We have also revisited our sponsorship and exhibitor packages to deliver significant additional value.”

With an expanded African focus, Bauma ConExpo Africa plans to host buyer and diplomatic delegations from across sub-Saharan Africa, and to actively foster interaction and business exchange between the region’s governments and private sector.

High-level industry conference

In addition to showcasing the latest international products and solutions, Bauma ConExpo Africa will host a high-level industry conference, Africa Forum, focusing on trends, challenges and opportunities across sub-Saharan Africa. At the conference, industry experts will discuss key issues such as infrastructure investment, the ROI on public-private partnerships, and China’s role in mining and infrastructure in Africa.

Business-boosting supporting programme

Bauma ConExpo Africa will also feature a strong supporting programme including CPD accredited Workshops and Masterclasses, Tech Talk Forum sessions covering topical issues, product demonstrations and the University Innovation Awards. The trade show will also facilitate B2B meetings, dedicate sessions to women in industry, and will showcase up and coming entrepreneurs, giving them an opportunity to network with local and international industry leaders.

For more information, contact the South African office bca@mm-sa.com . For international enquiries email info@bcafrica.com .