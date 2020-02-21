Kobelco launches all-new 14 metric-ton crawler excavator

Kobelco have announced the launch of their new SK140SRLC-7– a 14 metric ton excavator that delivers enhanced efficiency and productivity through harmonisation of mechanical power, operation speed and overall machine design. It is part of a new generation of excavators which the Japanese OEM says is setting new standards in operational use and operator comfort.

The Isuzu Motors 2,999cc turbo charged diesel engine has been created to be Stage V compliant, while at the same time gaining a significant 10% increase in engine output (compared to SK140SRLC-5).

The performance increase ensures no loss of power on gradients and with heavy bucket loads and delivers a drawbar pulling force of 140kN. Complete with a new hydraulic control system, digging cycle time has been reduced by 10%, compared with the previous model.

The SK140SRLC-7 benefits from a modern cabin design with operating controls and systems that feature the latest available technology as standard to boost production efficiency through precise, easy to use and read controls, operator comfort and security.

The layout is designed to deliver a new experience in excavator operation, starting with a 10in colour monitor – the largest in-cab visual information screen within the excavator industry. The easy access monitor provides the operator a clear view of important machine status information, function menus and the all-important views from three cameras that are supplied as standard equipment – as well as rear and right side images, used in conjunction with the third camera (positioned on the left side), a unique ‘eagle-eye’ view can also be selected. The monitor functions are controlled by a latest specification multifunction jog-type dial also LED back-lit for ease of operation.

The new SK140SRLC-7 also features a heated and air-cushioned Kobelco-branded Grammer seat that is constructed to incorporate the joystick and armrests as one unit, so any movement of the seat means the operator remains comfortable and in full control. The seat and console units of this superior seating system are designed so that available range of adjustment provides the ideal posture position for any operator to give all-day comfort, therefore boosting work efficiency.

The cabin’s standard air-con system has been revised so cooling air is directed towards the operator’s upper torso from two ducts positioned left and right at the rear of the cab. Further aiding the operator is a new control lever and hydraulic system that has shorter, more precise lever movement to further promote operator comfort.

The use of LED backlighting on all control switches is pleasing on the eye and reduces eyestrain especially during short daylight working hours and night time operation. Other features that boost operator safety are: A) the use of a LED door lamp that switches on when the cabin door is opened or the ignition switched off, and B) the FOPS Level II roof guard is equipped with a lockable swing-open section so the external roof glass can be easily cleaned to ensure unhindered visibility / daytime light.

Parallel front window wipers ensure a significantly larger swept area of the front window for an uninterrupted view and the system incorporates one-time use along with continuous and intermittent use operation.

Kobelco design and support has led to Quick Hitch piping being fitted as standard on the SK140SRLC-7, further promoting its capability as a multi-purpose machine. In conjunction with the latest hydraulic control system, the operator can select one of seven pre-set hydraulic attachment modes (e.g. bucket, nibbler, tilt rotator, breaker etc.) via the 10in colour screen and jog-dial. In addition to the pre-set modes, four optional modes can be configured to operation requirements.

The SK140SRLC-7 is also available to order ex-factory with build options of dozer attachment, dual-boom, side drain, and additional counterbalance weights (580 and 1,000kg). Kobelco’s Integrated Noise and Dust Reduction System (iNDr) provides the SK140SRLC-7 with low on-site noise operation – a necessary requirement when working in populated suburban areas, or in the close proximity of attending workforce. It also enhances serviceability by allowing easy access to the air filter, now mounted in front of the radiator system, which reduces day-today servicing downtime and use of additional tools to clean the filter.

“Kobelco is committed to designing and manufacturing the most capable and efficient excavators and the introduction of SK140SRLC-7 is proof indeed of this,” says product manager Peter Stuijt. “The latest technology that features within the SK140SRLC-7 provides the basis for a multi-purpose excavator with reduced operating costs and exceptional working performance. The fact that this machine is already Stage V-compliant also underlines Kobelco’s dedication to reducing the construction industry’s carbon footprint – an issue that nobody can afford to ignore.”