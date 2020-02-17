Volvo renews Million Ton Guarantee

Volvo Construction Equipment is bringing back its North American Million Ton Guarantee after-purchase programme that gives Volvo 7000 Series asphalt paver customers support for the replacement of parts over a five-year period.

The name of the programme is based on a U.S. national average of 250,000 tons of asphalt laid per year, totalling slightly more than a million tons over five years or work seasons.

“Paving contractors work on high-production, deadline-driven projects and have high expectations for their equipment and the service they receive,” said Bill Laing, product manager, road products at Volvo CE. “Volvo shares these expectations, and the Million Ton Guarantee shows our confidence in the quality of our product and our commitment to helping our customers increase their uptime and lower their total cost of ownership.”

The Volvo Million Ton Guarantee was introduced at ConExpo 2014 for machines sold that year. The relaunched programme is available on P7110B tracked and P7170B wheeled asphalt pavers purchased by June 30, 2020, with the five-year timeframe beginning at the time the paver is purchased by the end user. Customers have 30 days after purchase to enroll in the program.

Over the duration of the guarantee program, the machine owner will have access to three rebuilds as determined by the wear check manual from Volvo CE. Parts will be covered in a tiered approach:

The first rebuild will be 100% covered by Volvo.

The second rebuild will be 50% covered by Volvo.

The third rebuild will be 25% covered by Volvo. If additional rebuilds are required, Volvo will cover parts at 25% with a pre-approved warranty claim.

The 10-foot-class P7110B tracked paver and P7170B wheeled paver feature the Volvo D8J, 8-litre, Tier 4 Final engine with continuous passive regeneration, boasting more than 12 hours of continuous run time without refuelling and more than 5% improvement in fuel efficiency versus previous models. They also have the industry’s longest hydraulic tunnels, a range of screed options, a four-sensor material flow system and 360-degree visibility — all of which add up to greater quality and productivity at a lower operating cost.

Volvo has continued adding service offerings to its P7110B and P7170B asphalt pavers, including the availability of ActiveCare Direct, Volvo’s advanced telematics system, and the Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, both added in 2019.

More information on the Volvo Million Ton Guarantee will be available in Volvo booth F3432 in the outdoor Festival Grounds at ConExpo 2020 as well as through authorised Volvo dealers following the show.