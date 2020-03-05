Latest JCB wheel loaders offer greater fuel efficiency

The latest versions of the JCB 407 and 409 compact loading shovels along with the JCB TM180 and TM220 telescopic wheeled loaders offer more fuel efficient as a result of powertrain upgrades that coincide with the introduction of revised engines to meet EU Stage V exhaust emissions standards.

A new engine shut-down feature guards against unnecessary fuel wastage if the machines stand idle during pauses in loading or materials handling operations, and electronic engine management reduces the speed of the engine during farm to field journeys.

All four machines are powered by the 2.5-litre JCB Diesel by Kohler engine as before, but this time equipped with a DPF (diesel particulate filter) to remove a larger proportion of potentially harmful particulate matter in the exhaust gases.

The installation requires no outward changes to the machines, so excellent visibility to the rear over the compact engine cover is unaffected.

This is an essential characteristic of these highly manoeuvrable loaders because, together with the raised central driving position and large glazed area of the cab, operators can work their machines with confidence in and around buildings on livestock farms and other rural enterprises.

Performance is unaffected by the engine change as power and torque outputs remain the same.

The 1.8 tonne lift capacity TM180 and 0.8cu m 407 have a 64hp version of the JCB Diesel by Kohler engine, which drives through a single-speed 20kph hydrostatic transmission on the TM180 and a two-speed 35kph version on the 407.

The JCB 407 also benefits from a new ‘whisper-quiet’ Rexroth hydraulic pump to reduce noise levels in work.

Engine output for the 2.2 tonne lift TM220 and 1.0cu m 409 loaders is 74hp but in this instance power and torque are delivered through the two-speed 35kph transmission or a three-speed version providing increased tractive effort and a spritelier 40kph top speed.

The TM220, 407 and 409 also have a new Eco Drive Mode that electronically reduces engine revs once the machine’s top speed has been reached, resulting in a quieter journey and up to 16% lower fuel consumption during road travel.

JCB has also taken the opportunity of the Stage V engine introduction to upgrade the cab interior on these machines, bringing it closer to the standard of the Command Plus cab fitted to larger JCB wheeled loaders.

Changes include a clearer instrument display that includes a DPF regeneration indicator, and a general improvement in the quality of plastics used.

Externally, there are styling enhancements to more closely reflect the appearance of other models in JCB’s unrivalled loading shovel range, with new mouldings for the cab roof and access panel on the ventilation/air conditioning unit.