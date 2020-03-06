Coronavirus latest: Volvo pulls out of ConExpo 2020

With California joining Washington State and Florida in declaring a state of emergency to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus Covid-19, all business areas within the Volvo Group have decided to withdraw from their participation at next week’s ConExpo exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are great supporters of Conexpo, and despite being in advanced preparations for this year’s event, we believe it is the right thing to do to withdraw at this late stage. Our first concern is the wellbeing of employees, customers and the wider public,’ said Melker Jernberg, Executive VP & President of Volvo CE.

The withdrawal includes all relevant Volvo business areas, Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta, Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, SDLG and Terex Trucks.

“It’s very disappointing not to be attending, but our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and others. Given this, it is with reluctance that it has been decided not to participate in this year’s show.”