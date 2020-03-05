Case unveils new single drum vibratory soil compactors

Case Construction Equipment has released three new E Series single drum vibratory soil compactors, ranging in maximum operating weight from 18,520 pounds to 33,400 pounds.

With best-in-class centrifugal forces, an advanced self-adjusting torque control system and the most climbing power in the industry, E Series single drum rollers are built for industry-leading performance in the most demanding compaction applications.

Replacing Case’s previous lineup of single drum soil compactors, the E Series features several design improvements including a new frame design, new cab/open ROPS configurations, powerful and efficient Tier 4 Final engines, an optional front dozer blade for grading assistance, redesigned engine compartments, an improved cooling package and optimised hydraulic and electrical routing for improved serviceability.

The SV207E, particularly, features a new compact rear design and a smaller-diameter roller with a thicker shell that improves overall performance, fuel efficiency, rear visibility, manoeuvrability (shorter turning radius) and transportation for compaction on jobsites of all sizes.

The new models include:

SV207E Soil Compactor: (75 horsepower; 14,310 pounds)

SV211E Soil Compactor: (134 horsepower; 23,940 pounds)

SV213E Soil Compactor: (134 horsepower; 27,730 pounds)

New E series single drum vibratory rollers

Able to climb grades of up to 67 percent (with the automatic traction control option), E Series compactors feature a low centre of gravity axle-free design that provides constant power to the wheels and drum with an electronic self-adjusting torque control system.

With centrifugal forces ranging from 14,387 pounds up to more than 64,000 pounds, and standard dual amplitude/frequencies, the E Series is suitable for compacting a wide range of lift heights and depths completed in fewer passes for increased productivity. Performance on rough, uneven terrain is improved with an oscillating articulated roller joint that maintains consistent drum-to-ground contact, and an updated drum design reduces drift and maintains constant compaction throughout each rotation.

Available options include a padfoot drum, padfoot shell kit, front dozer blade, and the automatic traction control system that provides increased torque and speed over the standard hydrostatic drive system.

Enhanced operator environment

Available in both cab and open ROPS configurations, E Series soil compactors feature a spacious, comfortable and intuitive operator environment with an adjustable seat that swivels up to 80 degrees, providing excellent visibility of the drum surface. Rear visibility is maximised with a sloped rear deck design.

Each machine also features a new LED display integrated within the steering wheel, which further improves operation, visibility and access to critical machine information.

Serviceability

Like all Case machines, the E Series is designed for groundline serviceability. Manual-lift hoods provide easy access at ground level to all fluid ports, drains, service checkpoints and filters for simplified maintenance.