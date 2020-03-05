New Cat excavator aimed at tall demolition market

Caterpillar used last week’sNational Demolition Association (NDA) convention to unveil its brand new excavator, the Cat 352 UHD Ultra High Demolition.

Designed to handle difficult demolition of tall structures using a range of Cat demolition attachments, including multi-processors, grapples, shears and hydraulic hammers with the retrofit boom, the UHD front can be switched for a straight or bent (retrofit) boom position for lower-level demolition and earthmoving applications. This switch typically is done in about 15 minutes with 2 people with no special tool required. The 352 UHD features a variable-gauge undercarriage (hydraulically activated), as well as the Cat Active Stability Monitoring system, which continuously informs the operator of work tool position within a safe working range and warns when approaching stability limits.

Working parameters

In the UHD configuration, the 352 UHD provides 91.8 feet (28m) of vertical height to the work tool attachment pin, and 51 feet (15.8m) of horizontal reach, when working with an 8,150-pound (3.7 t) tool. These ample specifications allow the 352 UHD to demolish structures eight or nine stories high fast, with precision and control thanks to the electro-hydraulic control system. Undercarriage gauge is 13 feet (4,000mm) for optimum stability when working, and 10 feet (3,000mm) for transport with 24 inch (600mm) track shoes.

In retrofit straight boom configuration, the 352 UHD uses a 29.75-foot (9.1-m) retrofit boom with a choice of 9.4-foot (2.9-m) or 11-foot 3.35-retrofit stick. Equipped with the longer stick and a 4.0-cubic yard (3.08 m3) bucket, the 352 UHD has a digging depth of 21.8 feet (6,670mm) and a maximum reach at ground level of 38.92 feet (11 880mm).

The 352 models use the Cat C13 engine, rated at 408 horsepower (304kW), and meeting EU Stage V/U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emissions standards. The C13 also is capable of operating on biodiesel up to B20. Three power modes in the machines allow the operator to match machine performance to the task at hand, and a new high efficiency, hydraulic, reversing fan cools the engine on demand to help reduce fuel consumption.

When using the retrofit boom, the machine can use the Cat Grade with 2D grade control system, swing e-fencing and the Cat Payload on-board weighing system. The Payload system can be used with VisionLink (online telematics interface) to remotely manage production targets via the machine’s Product Link (telematics system).

Operator safety, comfort

The Cat demolition cab features a falling objects guard structure (FOGS) and includes front and roof laminated glass with a P5A impact rating. The cabs tilt up 30 degrees for an optimum line of sight to the work tool and for a more productive, more comfortable working position for the operator. The windshield and roof glass feature one-piece, parallel wipers with three intermittent settings with washer spray. A premium seat, heated and cooled, is standard. Rearview and right-hand sideview standard cameras provide clear images on the monitor

The left console tilts up for easy cab entry and exit, advanced viscous mounts reduce cab vibration up to 50 percent, compared with previous excavator models, and controls are easily accessed. UHD models are equipped to accept a work-tool camera, which can be installed by the Cat dealer with a kit. Standard radio has USB ports and Bluetooth technology to connect personal devices and to make hands-free calls.

In the cab, each joystick button can be programmed, including power mode, response, and pattern, and these settings can be recalled using appropriate operator identification. An automatic hydraulic oil warmup feature quickly brings the system to operating temperature and helps prolong component life. A high resolution 10-inch (254-mm) touchscreen monitor allows fast navigation, including operating and maintenance tutorials.

Maintenance simplified

Extended service intervals help reduce maintenance costs. Ground-level hydraulic oil checks and fuel system water drains speed routine service. Filter life and maintenance intervals can be tracked via the in-cab monitor. All fuel filters can be changed at a synchronised 1,000 hours, and oil and fuel filters are grouped on the righthand side of the machine for easy access. The engine air intake filter with pre-cleaner has double the dust holding capacity of the previous filter, and the hydraulic oil filter provides improved filtration performance, and anti-drain valves to keep oil clean when the filter is replaced at a 3,000-hour interval. Oil sampling ports simplify maintenance and allow for easy extraction of fluid samples for analysis.