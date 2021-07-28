Doosan raises curtain on next-gen DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators

Doosan Infracore Europe has launched the new DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 Stage V compliant wheeled excavators. These new ‘-7’ models provide significantly higher performance in every area than the previous generation Stage IV machines.

Both machines combine novel operator assist features, enhanced comfort and increased tool carrier capability with new features to boost fuel efficiency, uptime and return on investment, with a focus on increased power, robustness and agility.

The state-of-the-art cab on the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 excels in terms of spaciousness and ergonomics, taking operator comfort and ease of operation to new levels. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

New operator assist features

The DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators offer as standard the new Auto Digging Brake feature, which automatically holds the service brake in position when the vehicle stops (speed is zero), without the driver having to step on the brake pedal. The driver can activate or deactivate the Auto Digging Brake function by pressing the Auto Digging Brake button on the control panel. When the accelerator pedal is then pressed, the Auto Digging Brake function is released.

Joystick Steering is a new option, enabling the driver to steer the machine by using the joystick thumbwheel (without using the steering wheel) when working and driving in the work mode. The Joystick Steering system only works under 20 km/h when first or second speed gears are engaged. The function is activated or deactivated by pressing the thumbwheel steering button on the control panel for at least one second.

The Load Isolation System (LIS) is another new option that enhances the operator’s driving comfort by mitigating the impact transmitted to the front of the machine, when driving off road on uneven and tough terrain. The Boom Suspension (LIS) function is also actuated by pressing a button on the control panel – it can be activated when the driving speed is 5 km/h ± 0.5 km/h or higher, and the function is deactivated at 4 km/h ± 0.5 km/h.

New tiltrotator mode

There is a new Tiltrotator Mode on the control panel in the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7, which can be selected to ensure an optimized hydraulic flow and helps to maximize the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure. This new tiltrotator mode is a special two-way flow mode, but it is managed by the EPOS like a one way flow mode, with direct return to the tank in each direction, to avoid back pressure and increase flow and controllability.

Another standard new feature is the Fine Swing function which minimizes the shaking that a lifted object undergoes at the start or stop of a swing movement with the excavator, to increase operator comfort with smooth movements and to help to protect the safety of nearby workers, whilst preventing damage caused by the object falling from the excavator.

The cab on the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 features as standard a deluxe steering wheel with a chrome plated spoke and logo. The new two spoke wheel design provides increased operator visibility. The steering column also has a new design including an 80 mm telescopic function, which allows the operator to bring the steering wheel closer to them, so that they can find their optimal driving position.

In addition, there is a new tilting lever, providing a 15-degree tilt towards the operator, to increase visibility over the top of the steering wheel, when they are doing trenching work, for example. The narrower design of the steering column also contributes to enhanced visibility.

Other key new features in and around the cab include:

* New 8-inch Doosan Smart Touch screen, giving more information via a 30% larger screen

* DAB audio (Hands-free calling system and Bluetooth)

* Keyless start (Doosan Smart Key) & remote door lock/unlock

* Fully adjustable air suspension seat with heating (with optional cooling function)

* Parallel wiper system and new design pedals

* Improved air flow for defrosting and air conditioning

* Centre High Mounted Stop Light (CHMSL)

* 9 x LED work lights as standard

* 4 more LED lamps as an option

* AVM – Around View Monitor with 360° cameras (option)

* Ultrasonic detection of obstacles (option)

Enhanced tool carrier capability

The DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 offer improved front movement for rotating tools such as mulchers and the working range for articulated fronts has also been improved. The articulated boom cylinder stroke has also been increased whilst the mounting position remains the same. A lock valve has now been added on top of the boom cylinder, to prevent unexpected releasing of the articulated boom cylinder when doing digging work.

The DX140W-7 incorporates a heavier 2.5 tonne counterweight as standard, for both monoboom and articulated boom configurations. The DX160W-7 is equipped with a 2.5 tonne counterweight as standard, but can be equipped with an optional 3 tonne counterweight. This contributes to the higher lifting and digging capacities in both the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7, compared to the previous generation models. With the optional 20% heavier counterweight, the DX160W-7 is particularly suited for working with heavier attachments such as tiltrotators.

To accommodate the heavier counterweights, the DX140W-7 is now equipped with the more heavy duty ZF3060 axle, also used on the DX160W-7. In the DX140W-7, this provides 30% increased maximum dynamic load and a 28% increased maximum static load compared to the previous ZF3050 axle.

Compared to the standard chassis in the DX140W-7, the DX160W-7 has a heavy duty chassis. Both the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 have new upper structures providing the space and durability for the new standard and optional heavier counterweights and articulated fronts. By adopting bolt-on type assembly, there is an increased overhang on the rear/front undercarriage, providing even better stability.

New Stage V Engine

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the new DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators are powered by the latest generation Doosan DL06 diesel engine, providing 102 kW (137 HP) at 2000 RPM. The DL06 engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced.

This is combined with super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions. Thanks to the new technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been greatly reduced, with no maintenance required until the machine has operated for 8000 hours.

SPC3 Smart Power Controls

In the new wheeled excavators, the enhanced fuel efficiency of the DL06 engine in combination with a new hydraulic main valve and the new generation SPC3 Smart Power Controls, provides increased fuel saving compared to the previous generation machines. There are four power modes now available on the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7, which help to simplify the operation of the new excavators compared to the more complex choice of eight power modes and SPC combinations in the previous generation machines. The operator is able to set the power mode (P+, P, S or E) in both one-way and two-way working modes.

When driving the wheeled excavators, the operator can select two-pump travel mode via a touch control on the main panel. This reduces revs by about 300 RPM when engaged, resulting in up to 10% less fuel consumption when travelling. The acceleration function has also been improved, so the operator feels a faster response when pressing down on the acceleration pedal. When two pump travel is disengaged, it provides higher torque for driving uphill, but generally as long as the slope is not too extreme, the use of two pump travel is recommended.