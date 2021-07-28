Case study: Bobcat goes remote control in Spain

The main business area of ​​Vitrac Obra Pública is earthmoving, from small excavations to large earthworks anywhere on the island of Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands in Spain. The company also carries out civil works contracts for both private developers and public administrations. Vitrac has the most modern machinery fleet on the island and is committed to constant renewal of the fleet to offer its customers the best technology on the market.

In line with this commitment, Vitrac is now the first company in Spain to use the new Bobcat remote control system for compact loaders. Supplied by ITT Compañía Maquinaria 93, the Authorised Bobcat dealer for the Balearic Islands, the remote control system has been used for the first time on a brand new Bobcat T770 compact track loader equipped with a Bobcat WS32 wheel saw attachment.

Better visibility, greater control, fewer incidents

“When making trenches, the remote control gives us better visibility of the work area and greater control of the environment in which we work,” said a spokesperson for Vitrac Obra Pública. “We can carry out the work more quickly with just one operator and there are fewer delays. Thanks to the external positioning of the operator who controls the loader, the attachment, as well as the entire environment, the quality of the finish is improved as well as the safety of the works. The remote control is also very simple to install on the loader, which means that the operator does not waste any time.

“We are very pleased with the remote control system which has given us a new way of working and greater flexibility. The combination of the T770 compact loader, the wheel saw and the Bobcat remote control gives us increased stability and safety and provides us with a panoramic view that we could not get with other equipment. In addition, thanks to the Bobcat T770 loader and the new attachments, we can carry out other types of work that up to now we could not do, such as pipelining in public works.”

Easy-to-use design

All Bobcat compact loaders are equipped with the quick-change Bob-Tach attachment mounting system, facilitating the quick and safe interchange of over 80 different types of Bobcat attachment. The new Remote Control System has been designed in the same way – it is a plug and play system comprising an easily portable and industrial radio remote control solution that can be mounted and dismounted on machines in only two minutes.

Remote control aims to increase visibility, comfort and productivity by distancing the operator from dust, noise, vibrations and other hazards encountered on job sites that require special safety precautions. The Bobcat Remote Control System allows direct sight of the work in progress, further increasing the versatility of the loader and a comprehensive range of attachments including angle brooms, augers, breakers, buckets and snow blowers.

Every remote-control kit is protected by a dedicated password, with two-way communication providing all the important information about the loader (such as fuel and oil status, warnings, etc.) on a 3.5-inch transflective colour backlit LCD display.

The system provides most of the functions that can be performed via direct loader operation, including throttle, light, creep and float controls. The system is very intuitive to use and the training for end users is always provided by Bobcat dealers.

The remote control system is supplied with two exchangeable batteries offering a long 20-hour battery life. The protective rugged and weatherproof case ensures it is easier to transport from one job site to another.