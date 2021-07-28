Brigade Electronics launches RFID ZoneSafe solution

Designed for use in challenging environments, ZoneSafe uses vehicle-mounted antennas that communicate with detection tags that can be worn by workers, set up in restricted areas, or placed on objects or property.

When a tag enters a detection zone, the vehicle operator will automatically receive a visual and audible alert via an in-cab control unit, which will allow them to take the necessary action. Tags worn by workers on foot will also vibrate to warn of an approaching vehicle.

Owing to the RFID technology, which does not require line of sight, tags will be detected regardless of obstructions, blind spots, adverse weather conditions or poor visibility. Each tag can be uniquely identified and linked to individual people.

“Approximately 70% of incidents on sites happen during initial machine start-up and low-speed movement because of poor visibility,” said Emily Hardy of Brigade Electronics. “This makes ZoneSafe ideal for vehicles that frequently operate in close proximity to workers and other machines, particularly in difficult conditions. The system provides fast, reliable and accurate data exchange without any limitation on the number of tags or antennas in operation.”