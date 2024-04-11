Develon launches brand-new demolition excavator

Develon, formerly Doosan Construction Equipment, has launched the new DX140RDM-7, the latest addition to the company’s popular range of demolition excavators.

Like the three larger models from 31 to 61 tonne, the new DX140RDM-7 22.5 tonne demolition excavator offers multiple configurations to choose from, providing the customer with a range of solutions depending on the project to be completed, including a multi-purpose version that can be used for other applications on site as well as demolition.

In fact, the DX140RDM-7 offers even more choices, starting with a ‘Monolithic’ variant unique to this model that features only a demolition arm without any possibility of interchangeability. Alternatively, like the larger machines, the DX140RDM-7 is also available in a dual format utilising a modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism, allowing the user to change between different arms for demolition and digging using the same machine.

In the fixed ‘Monolithic’ version of the new DX140RDM-7, the impressive working range allows the machine to work with a demolition attachment to a maximum height of 16 m. The recommended maximum tool weight in this mode is 1450 kg. In common with the other models in the demolition excavator range, the DX140RDM-7 offers high visibility and a tiltable cab, particularly suited to high reach demolition applications and providing a 30 degree tilting angle.

In the dual purpose version of the DX140RDM-7, the pin height and maximum tool weight are 14 m and 1450 kg, respectively (with a 2 m extension as an option). All the components such as the undercarriage, the tilting cab and the shoes remain the same as in the fixed version, only the modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism are different, allowing the user to swap between the demolition and digging arms.

The innovative design ensures it is a simple process to change between a demolition boom and an earthmoving boom to accomplish different types of work on the same project. A special stand is provided to facilitate the boom changing operation, which is based on quick-change hydraulic and mechanical coupler connections. A cylinder-based system is used to push the locking pins into place to help complete the procedure.

The multi-boom design also allows the earthmoving boom to be mounted in two different ways, which with the demolition boom, provides further flexibility with a total of three different configurations for the dual purpose base machine.