Kubota forms Allianz alliance to enhance hydrogen development

Kubota has underlined its commitment to contributing towards a climate-neutral, sustainable future by joining Allianz Hydrogen Engine, an organisation which pools knowledge from industry and research.

The move is the latest initiative by Kubota Business Unit Engines Europe (KBUEE), which is advancing the use of several alternative fuels such as hydrogen. Kubota’s own concept 3.8 litre 114hp H2 hydrogen engine has already been publicly unveiled and has already been attracting widespread industry interest.

Kubota is positioning social, environmental and governance best practice at the core of its operations to tackle the challenge of developing more carbon-neutral products and solutions.

The company’s in-house engine development programme provides a wide range of established and new, leading-edge hybrid and hydrogen models, which are ideally suited for future generations of machinery for a range of sectors.

Commenting on the decision to join Allianz Hydrogen Engine, which is based in Germany and was founded in 2021, Xavier Hamel, senior product manager, product promotion office for KBUEE, said: “The use of hydrogen to power engines in a variety of equipment applications offers a multitude of advantages for operators and the wider environment.

“Our recently developed Kubota H2 hydrogen engine eliminates carbon dioxide emissions and by keeping the size or footprint of the existing engine, we have maintained the variety of accessory selections and compatibility with customer applications. We are confident that our partnership with Allianz Hydrogen Engine will greatly underpin our commitment to the environment by sharing insights and findings,” said Xavier Hamel.

Andreas Kufferath, from the board of management of Allianz Hydrogen Engine, welcomes Kubota as a new member of Allianz. Allianz Hydrogen Engine is looking forward to the cooperation and exchange with Kubota.

Kubota’s compact, high-power density, fuel efficient engines are already widely used in the global agricultural and construction industry forging a reputation for reliability and robustness.