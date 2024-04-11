Hidromek to showcase full portfolio at Intermat

Hidromek is ready for Intermat 2024 with its full portfolio of machines. The company will display models from backhoe loader, wheel and crawler excavators, wheel loader, motor grader and soil compactor product groups in stand no EXT6C048, open area.

Producing backhoe loaders, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders and soil compactors in its six production facilities including 4 factories in Ankara, 1 factory in İzmir and 1 factory in Thailand, Hidromek has machines operating in more than 100 countries on 6 continents.

Hidromek is on the ‘Yellow Table’ list, containing the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world. Taking place on ‘Yellow Table 2023’ as well, Hidromek is on the list for the ninth time. Beyond that the company continues its studies for developing autonomous, hybrid and new generation machines in its 2 R&D centers.

Hidromek performs the management of international authorised dealers and provides sales and after sales services through its international sales and after sales service centres such as Hidromek West in Barcelona, Spain, Hidromek in Krasnodar, Russia and Hidromek Japan in Sagamihara, Japan. Hidromek West is responsible for the management of international dealers located in Spain, France, Portuguese, Italy and Germany.

“We are excited to be once again getting together with the industry at Intermat 2024 Fair, which is a strategic event in French market. Hidromek presence on the French market is important for the company’s strategy since it strengthens its place in the global industry,,” said Rogerio Do Nascimento, Hidromek West director of network sales and Ddvelopment in France.

From design to engineering and marketing, we are listening very carefully the needs and expectations of our customers. We are providing strong, fast and reliable sales and after sales services through our 15 dealers in France. Intermat Fair will be a good opportunity to conduct new business relations with new customers and dealer candidates. We are inviting everybody to our stand and excited to meet you there.”