Caterpillar unveils new water solutions truck

As haul road dust takes a toll on safety and productivity at mines and quarries, the water truck is one of the most important pieces of support equipment on any site. The new Cat 777 (05) Water Solutions Truck provides an integrated solution to help reduce haul road dust by solving overwatering and underwatering issues.

The new 777 is built on the Cat 777E truck platform, proven at mine, quarry and construction sites globally. An innovative truck that uses less water for controlling haul road dust, the design integrates the truck, tank, and water delivery system, connected with technology. Its Cat Water Delivery System (WDS) combines with Cat MineStar Edge connectivity to help operations manage the site more safely and productively with flexible levels of technology to meet site needs.

ABOVE: Caterpillar’s new 777 Water Solutions Truck is built on the Cat 777E truck platform

Boasting a 75 700-l (20,000-gal) Cat-branded water tank, the 777 (05) comes complete with spray system, splash guards, fill chute and rock ejectors. It is powered by the 765 kW (1,026 hp) Cat C32B engine that meets China Nonroad Stage III emission standards, equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier 2.

Water delivery system

The new water truck’s exclusive Cat WDS features a self-contained hydraulic system that controls spray patterns independent of engine RPM for consistent watering. Variable water flow, based on the truck’s speed, automatically starts and stops when the truck slows or comes to a halt, preventing overwatering and subsequent poor traction at road intersections. The pump features soft startups and automatically shuts off when the tank is empty to prevent system damage.

WDS components include a water cannon, oil cooler, variable displacement pump, hydraulic oil tank, electronic control boxes and hydraulic motor/water pump. Covering up to a 24-m (80-ft) wide road in a single pass, the system sprays at rates reaching 0.8 l/m2 (0.2 gal/ft2) at speeds from 4 to 40 kph (3 to 25 mph). With its maximum 61-m (200-ft) spray distance, the truck’s water cannon offers a maximum flow rate reaching 4732 l/min (1,250 gal/min).

ABOVE: The water delivery solution features a self-contained hydraulic system that controls spray patterns independent of engine RPM for consistent watering

Factory-installed, ergonomic water controls are integrated into the truck’s design for convenient system operation. Its innovative automated water delivery feature enables the operator to remain focused on driving and site traffic to enhance safety. Complete with auto shut-off to prevent overfilling, the water tank is filled remotely, allowing the operator to remain inside the cab during the cycle to reduce potential operator slips and falls.

Scalable technology with Cat MineStar Edge

Flexible levels of the cloud-based MineStar Edge technology are integrated with the Cat WDS to collect and communicate machine data, allowing site supervisors to monitor the water truck to know where and when it’s spraying water. Asset management options include productivity, water usage, fuel and water tank levels, when and where to apply water, geofencing, asset location, and remote management of water distribution.

ABOVE: MineStar Edge technology is integrated with the Cat WDS to collect and communicate machine data

Providing tracking capabilities without the need for infrastructure investment, Edge Equipment Tracking delivers basic connectivity without interfering with existing fleet management systems. Helping to achieve a lower total cost of ownership, Equipment Tracking provides insights to help mines better manage their assets. It features service meter readings, fueling and recording data, location accuracy and replay, time utilization tracking with downtime and operator tracking, automatic stoppage measurement, and health event recording.

Paired with Equipment Tracking, MineStar Edge Production Recording delivers premium connectivity with an accurate and automated near-real-time measurement solution that reports on every aspect of the watering cycle without requiring operator input. Giving visibility to the entire operation, it helps to discover opportunities for improving productivity. This premium package also includes water usage by truck/fill station, volume and rate of water put down over time and area covered, water delivery system setting by location, truck, and conditions, activity breakdown with time and distance – watering, not watering, stopped, etc.