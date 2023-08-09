Agritechnica 2023 to ‘celebrate purpose’

How can modern agriculture feed the world while protecting the environment and climate? This challenge requires people with passion and pioneers with vision.

With the maxim Passion for Profession, a new event at this year’s Agritechnica entitled Celebrate Purpose has been developed to create awareness about the passion, issues and challenges of modern agriculture – and so inspire people to a career in farming and agricultural technology.

“The goal of modern agriculture is to produce both efficiently and responsibly to meet the growing demand for food. As leading figures in agriculture, we have the opportunity to use innovative technologies and sustainable practices not only to increase productivity, but also to protect the environment and strengthen rural regions. ‘Agricultural Purpose’ means that we offer people in farming and agricultural technology the chance to become active in a professional field that is prominent in our society,” says Freya von Czettritz, CEO of DLG Holding, describing the objectives behind the new event. “At ‘Celebrate Purpose,’ we not only celebrate the achievements of modern agriculture, but also encourage people to get involved in this important cause,” she adds.

Agritechnica’s exhibition grounds are already fully booked, four months before the trade fair. DLG, the organizer expects some 2,600 exhibitors from more than 50 countries. The exhibition program will be accompanied by a technical program with live events, demo shows and expert stages on topics such as smart farming, automation, connectivity and autonomous agricultural technology and alternative power systems.

Startup companies will present their products and services in the DLG Prototype.Club and in the agrifood startup area. Agritechnica’s partner events include Systems & Components, the B2B marketplace for the international supplier industry in the agricultural machinery and off-highway sector, and the “Inhouse Farming – Feed & Food Show”, the new DLG platform for self-contained agricultural and food systems of the future.