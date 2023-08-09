Circor reveals new Zenith Series pumps for lithium battery manufacture

Circor International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, has unveiled its Zenith PEP-II Series precision gear pump, ideal for blown film extrusion processes used to manufacture lithium battery separators, as well as other pump models for lithium battery additive, coating, sealant, and adhesives applications.

Featuring low pulse polymer metering and dosing, Zenith PEP-II pumps offer extremely precise repeatable metering, as well as near-constant flow without the need for expensive flow meters and control systems. When used as a high-pressure extruder pump, Zenith reduces extruder pulse at the die.

Zenith PEP-II Series pumps are manufactured in Monroe, NC, and are highly accurate, significantly reducing downtime. Their low pulsation and accurate flow enhance product quality. Featuring hardened tool steel, they offer long life and robust construction.

Zenith Pumps provides typical drive and control packages, as well as custom systems designed to meet customer specifications for precision extrusion applications. The standard extrusion control package consists of a motor and reducer mounted on a common base plate, with speed controlled by a Zenith ZVD digital speed controller.