BorgWarner to supply integrated drive module for leading Chinese OEM

BorgWarner, a global leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has announced it will supply a new integrated drive module (iDM) to a leading Chinese OEM. BorgWarner’s technology enhances the overall hybrid driving experience through improved efficiency. It is anticipated that production will start in the second quarter of 2024.

The iDM is comprised of two inverters, two eMotors and an e-Gear, in a compact design that reduces cost. Notably, the dual-inverter units dynamically control the two eMotors based on the vehicle’s operating conditions to achieve flexible, efficient propulsion. As key components of the hybrid system, the dual inverters and dual eMotors implement a variety of operating modes to assist the vehicle in managing propulsion and energy recuperation, increasing efficiency.

“BorgWarner’s iDM boasts a high level of integration and provides outstanding performance,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, president of BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with this leading Chinese OEM through our latest business win. Together, we intend to seize new opportunities in the field of new energy vehicles and jointly propel the steady development of China’s automotive industry.”

Production of the iDM is expected to be carried out at BorgWarner’s Wuhan, China plant.