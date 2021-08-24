Bobcat unveils new six tonne Stage V wheeled excavator

A new Stage V compliant version of the 6 tonne E57W wheeled excavator is now available from Bobcat. The E57W is powered by a Bobcat D24 Stage V engine, providing 42.5 kW (57 HP) of power at 2400 RPM, with efficient diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions.

The new Stage V 6 tonne class wheeled excavator offers compact dimensions, high performance and enhanced operator comfort, along with a combination of stability, controllability of working functions and exceptional transportability.

Above: the E57W is powered by a Bobcat D24 Stage V engine, providing 42.5kW (57 HP)

The maximum 202 Nm torque from the D24 engine is already available at 1600 RPM (which is 200 RPM lower than for the previous Stage IIIB engine). This quick availability of power also supports excellent fuel efficiency. In addition, functions such as engine auto-shut-off (shutting down the engine after the machine has been idling for a specified time) and auto-idle save fuel to further maximise fuel efficiency.

The engine is easily accessed by opening the tailgate, with all service points and maintenance checks conveniently accessible from ground level. Serviceability has also been enhanced by adding an oil filler pipe and an automatic belt tensioner. The tailgate openings on the E57W have been optimised for improved airflow.

Maximum operator comfort

State-of-the-art operator comfort is achieved thanks to the spacious pressurised cab with low noise (74 dBA) and low vibration levels. The excellent all-round visibility from the cab is supported by a powerful demisting system, cab and boom LED lights and large side mirrors. A fully adjustable heated air suspension seat and air conditioning with climate control as standard ensure a superb operator environment.

Fully adjustable controls, including the steering column and joystick consoles, provide excellent ergonomics. The steering wheel can be positioned to suit the operator. A seat heater, cab light, sun visor and side mirror are all standard equipment.

Above: the E57W features a spacious pressurised cab with low noise (74 dBA) and low vibration levels

The E57W is simple, intuitive and efficient to operate, aided by a 7-inch touchscreen display and ergonomically placed controls. Sensitive low-effort joysticks enable smooth and safe machine operation, with minimum effort. Proportional auxiliary flow ensures precise control when using different attachments.

Specifications

Buckets: up to 0.276 m³

Operating weight: 6312 kg

Digging depth (Arm 1.9 m): 3795 mm

Digging reach (Arm 1.9 m): 6400 mm

Digging reach at ground level (Arm 1.9 m): 6190 mm

Digging height (Arm 1.9 m): 6170 mm

Wheelbase: 2100 mm

Overall width (single wheel): 1947 mm

Overall height (std front): 2861 mm

Overall length (std front): 6120 mm

Rear swing radius: 1650 mm

Bucket Digging force (Arm 1.6 m) (ISO): 41.2 kN

Arm Digging force (Arm 1.6 m) (ISO): 27.5 kN

Lifting capacity at ground level (over front): 1.25 t at 5.0 m

Maximum Travel speed: 30 km/h

Engine (SAE J1349): D24 Stage V 42.5 kW (57 HP) @ 2400 RPM, Turbocharged