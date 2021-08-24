XCMG introduces new mid-sized hydraulic excavator

Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG has launched its the XE155ECR model hydraulic crawler excavator (“the model”), the first generation of its short tail medium-sized excavators, and a powerful new machine in its Stage V construction equipment range.

The XE155ECR has an operating weight of 16.6 tons (16600kg), providing a maximum digging depth of 5535mm and a maximum digging radius of 8295mm. With a short-tail design, the model can work in confined areas with a swing torque under 153mm, which is a 35% increase on space-saving compared to the last generation XE150E model. With dozer blade attached, this new model is suitable for multiple job conditions.

Above: the new XE155ECR can work in confined areas and is suitable for multiple job conditions

Environmentally friendly

Power comes from the Cummins Stage V compliant engine which is equipped with a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and an associated regeneration system for reduced nitrogen oxide emissions at 0.4g/kWh. To further improve the environmentally-friendly operative experience, the model is equipped with an auto-idle function that automatically saves engine speed when the controls are inactive for a preselected amount of time or when the safety lever is switched off. The engine immediately returns to its original selected speed when the operator touches the controls.

Smooth operating experience

The XE155ECR model equipped with the XCMG Intelligent Control System (XICS) which provides a perfectly synchronized communication link between the engine’s Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and the hydraulic system to achieve more evenly distributed fuel for smoother operation. The Controller Area Network (CAN) system enables a constant flow of information between the engine and hydraulic system ensuring needed power is delivered during the most complicated tasks. The non-linear power control technology is introduced into the main pump that can increase light-load energy by 4% and heavy-load efficiency by 3%.

Comfortable design

The cabin is designed to increase productivity with a spacious comfortable operative environment. The pressurized cab is ISO-certified for operator safety and offers a fully adjustable, comfortable air-suspension seat with heating functions, several storage compartments and a clear all-around view. The automatic climate-control function reduces noise and vibration levels, making the operator’s workday easier and more comfortable.

Specifications