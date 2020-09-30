Bobcat launches next-gen R-Series backhoe loader for Middle East and Africa

Bobcat has launched the new generation R-Series B730 backhoe loader, replacing the company’s first generation B700, B730 and B750 models, for sale in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Available in a choice of different configurations for diverse applications, the new R-Series B730 backhoe loader is ideal for use in construction, utility, rental, roadworks, demolition, excavation, waste, recycling, landscaping, agriculture and many other industries.

“The R-Series B730 backhoe loader is the result of a great interpretation to meet the needs of our customers and is enriched with numerous new features,” said Gul Nalcaci, product manager for Bobcat backhoe loaders. “The new design is powerful and intuitive, injected with our iconic Bobcat DNA in heavy duty forms adding a huge strength to the product. It now offers a completely flexible solution for any job site with an unbeatable combination of power, drive and control options. Smartly designed with an all new cab with convenience features that ensure it is a fantastic experience to operate a Bobcat Backhoe Loader.”

Expansion in backhoe loader market

In answer to customer requests, the company entered the backhoe loader market four years ago and quickly gained market share throughout the region, with the first generation of Bobcat machines achieving top 3 positions in many countries in MEA.

“Backed by our No. 1 position in loaders and our fantastic Bobcat dealer network coverage for MEA, our first generation backhoe loader range has been very successful,” said Gaby Rhayem, regional diirector Middle East and Africa at Doosan Bobcat EMEA. “I can proudly say that every second sold machine in the MEA region in our category is now Bobcat-branded, which is an incredible achievement. We also had a very good first half of 2020, despite the market challenges brought by Covid-19. At Bobcat, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the performance and innovation they need. Our new generation R-series B730 backhoe loader meets all these goals and will allow us to gain market share and further improve our position throughout the region.”

Extra power

The new R-Series B730 backhoe loader is powered by the best-in-class Perkins 1104C-44T 100 HP engine with a maximum torque of 408 Nm, delivering more than enough muscle for the most demanding applications. Along with the hydraulics, the B730 can therefore deliver all the power needed to finish work in a shorter time.

In combination with the manual or optional auto-shift transmission, accelerating from 0 to 40 km/h by smooth gearshifts, the operator benefits from an easy and comfortable drive on the road or at the job site.

The new generation B730 offers premium performance with powerful breakout forces and strong lift capacities. With best-in-class reach and wide working areas at both the front and rear, the B730 reduces the need for repositioning for applications such as digging, trenching, breaking and material handling. It can also be coupled with optional Bobcat attachments to carry out these applications with maximum efficiency.

Intuitive controls

Bobcat’s new R-Series are all designed around the operator, setting new standards in operator comfort. The new roomy 6-pillar cab in the B730 is typical of the R-Series design and provides operators with a flexible choice of control configurations. The B730 operator can choose between ISO, SAE or Cross (X) backhoe controls. The customer can build their preferred control pattern or change to pilot controls with a selectable control pattern. The selectable control patterns ensure that operators can make a hassle-free transition from one machine to another.

The B730 provides intuitive and simple, smooth operation in both working positions. The dashboard on the right-hand side of the cab groups all the necessary controls and easy-to-locate switches in one area, so they are easily accessible from both working positions.

On the loader side, the multi-function loader lever, featured as standard, has the 6-in-1 bucket, differential lock and transmission disengage functions integrated into a single control grip. The same lever also provides assistance for Return to Dig and Float operations, greatly increasing productivity.

Improved visibility

The new cab offers operators unmatched all-round visibility, with an enlarged rear sliding window and angled, flat-glass side windows. As a result, operators can comfortably see what is around the machine and have a full view of all the workgroups in operation. There is increased air circulation as both the front door window and rear windows can be opened. When this is coupled with HVAC options, this ensures that the operator can work comfortably in all weather conditions.

The convenience features within the cab include additional and functional storage areas. The front storage space on the left is a unique Bobcat signature element and is equipped with a USB charger, phone and cup holders, bottle holders on each side, and a cooled (if the HVAC option is in place) high-capacity storage box with reinforced cover.

Easy maintenance and access

Easy maintenance access through a single one-piece engine cover – with the release for the latch lock in the cab – provides quick and easy access to the engine compartment. Daily checks can be made without raising the boom at ground level.

The heavy-duty front grill design is another Bobcat signature feature that eliminates worry about damaging the machine, while providing easy access to the cooling package. The B730 is designed for refuelling from ground level, the intervals for which have been increased owing to the new 160-litre strong polymer, corrosion-resistant fuel tank.