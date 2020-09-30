New Liebherr crawler excavator offers extra safety

Liebherr benefits from more than 50 years of experience in the development and production of demolition excavators. These demolition excavators set high standards in terms of efficiency and profitability of the machines. With the R 940 Demolition, Liebherr complements its existing range of demolition excavators R 950 and R 960.

The Liebherr engine, which complies with exhaust emissions standard Stage V, reaches an output of 200 kW, features a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), SCR system, particulate filter and does not have an EGR valve, thus ensuring lower fuel consumption and higher productivity. This machine is also available in a Tier 4 Final version, as well as for less regulated markets with a corresponding engine.

Guaranteed stability and safety

The Liebherr Demolition Control System, which received the Intermat Innovation Award, shows the driver the position of the demolition tool, thus guaranteeing the stability of the excavator. In this way, it was possible to reduce to a minimum the probability of an operating error that could impair the stability of the machine. With the active safety components of the LDC, the driver has real time information in his field of vision on the tilt angle of the machine and the tool position. If a critical value is exceeded, the LDC automatically triggers electronic range information. The safety system informs the driver about every movement of the equipment which could impact the stability of the excavator.

Equipment adapted to the application

Like the other representatives in the range, the R 940 Demolition also features optimal properties for selective deconstruction. Apart from the Liebherr Demolition Control System (LDC), a 30°-tiltable cab ensures an optimal view of the working area. The hydraulically adjustable undercarriage with variable track gauge facilitates transport and the counterweight can be removed.

A cab air filtration system for a healthy work environment and a spray system for reducing dust in the working area are available as optional equipment for the R 940 Demolition crawler excavator. The machine can also be equipped with an air compressor for cleaning the radiator and cab.