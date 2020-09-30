In this Issue – September 2020

The September 2020 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- THE HYDROGEN KING: Jo Bamford, heir to the JCB empire, is on a mission to make hydrogen the zero-emissions future for large vehicles, both on-and off-road.
NEWS & REGULARS
- DIGITAL TO PHYSICAL: EIMA’s November Digital Preview will whet appetites for February’s real-world event.
- LOOKING BACK: Yale celebrates its 100th anniversary with the extension to its lithium-ion power range.
FEATURES
- FEEDING THE 8.5 BILLION: With the world’s population rising, agricultural processes and machines need to evolve, and with them more advanced HMI solutions.
- GAME CHANGER: New Holland’s crossover harvesting combine promises the best of both worlds.
- MAKING THE GRADE: Chinese OEM SDLG has launched the G9290, its most powerful motor grader yet. Martin Rickatson takes us on a tour.