Genie launches new Z-62/40 TraX articulating boom in Europe

Adding to five Genie telescopic track-mounted models that have proved to be a popular choice among customers for tough work environments, and the harsh winter conditions and difficult terrain that are common in many north European countries, the new Genie Z-62/40 TraX is the brand’s first articulating boom lift model.

Offering the benefits of the exclusive Genie TraX track drive system and a new Deutz turbo diesel TD2.2 L3, 3 cylinder 60hp (45 kW) Stage V diesel engine, this model is designed to provide operators even more outdoor versatility when the going is tough.

Exceptional jobsite performance

The Genie Z-62/40 TraX boom lift continues to offer the same great features as the standard model, including a maximum working height of 20.87 m (67 ft 11 in) with a 12.42 m (40 ft 9 in) of horizontal outreach. With this comes an excellent up and over clearance of 7.8 m (25 ft 7 in) with a 227 kg (500 lb) lift capacity.

Equipped with a 1.52 m (5 ft) jib offering a range of motion of 135 degrees, the Genie Z62/40 TraX boom lift also offers zero rear tail swing and minimal front turntable tail swing in the stowed position and has a below ground reach of up to 1.68 m (5 ft 6 in). With its Genie Fast Mast boom system, operators can descend and retrieve tools or materials as need quickly and return to working height with just one boom function.

For improved productivity, its dual parallelogram lift linkage design allows precise positioning of the platform on the jobsite. Proportional control system ensures users smooth, high-precision boom operation.

Exclusive Genie TraX track drive system

When working on a site with mud, sand, snow or gravel, or just generally soft underfoot conditions, the Genie Z-62/40 TraX boom lift is built for the job. Unlike traditional steel tracked crawler booms, the Genie Z-62/40 TraX machine can be used in most applications like a wheeled machine allowing operators to maximise utilisation on jobsites.

The exclusive Genie four-point TraX track drive system option provides this boom with exceptional terrainability and lower contact pressure for reduced damage to sensitive ground surfaces. The TraX unit has wide, rubber tracks for increased flotation and traction, so soft, wet, rough terrain or other sensitive surfaces like turf won’t slow operators down.

Deutz 60 hp Stage V

The Genie Z-62/40 articulating boom is available with a new Deutz 60 hp (45 kW) Stage V (with DPF) TD2.2 L3, 3-cylinder inline engine that boasts cooled, external exhaust gas recirculation with turbocharging. In addition, the Genie Stage V engine solution utilises proprietary, easy-to-use new ‘smart regeneration’ technology that proactively monitors the progression of soot build-up in the engine’s DPF.

Only available with the Genie Stage V engine solution, this innovative technology is designed to alert operators that regeneration is needed — well in advance of the engine requiring it. This feature gives Genie equipment owners and operators the peace of mind of knowing that they do not have to worry about how to manage the regeneration process on Stage V engines since the machine is engineered to do it for them.