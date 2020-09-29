Flash Battery among Italy’s best managed companies according to Deloitte Italia

Flash Battery, a leading manufacturer of lithium batteries for industrial machinery and electric vehicles, has been selected for the second year running among Italy’s ‘Best Managed Companies’ by a jury appointed by Deloitte.

The Reggio Emilia-based firm was among the 59 Italian companies selected according to six parameters: strategy, competencies and innovation, corporate social responsibility, commitment and corporate culture, governance and performance evaluation, internationalisation.

“We are especially happy to have been recognised for aspects that go beyond our growth in turnover,” declared Marco Righi, Flash Battery’s founder and CEO. “What were considered very important were innovation in processes and products, growth in trade with other countries and corporate responsibility, which translates into attention to human resources. Moreover, even during the pandemic, we didn’t rely on social shock absorbers, which could have been essential for other companies and workers. During the first eight months of 2020, we have hired 13 people (with the number of employees increasing to 56, +25% since the beginning of the year). But there’s more. Our employees have willingly donated their hours of leave to those who risked seeing their accrued leave hours zeroed or significantly decreased”.

The company was especially glad to be recognised for its innovation and internationalisation just weeks after entering in an important partnership with Efa France, one of Europe’s leading players in electrification technology. “This is partnership based on innovation and sustainability, which we believe will help us further expand in the French market,” said Righi.