New Holland helps create landscape beds around Lincoln Memorial

The 26th Renewal & Remembrance on July 18, 2022, marked another successful and significant day of service put on by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Hundreds of volunteers from across the U.S. travelled to Washington, D.C., including those from New Holland Construction, to participate in the annual event.

This year’s event was particularly noteworthy as the NALP, New Holland Construction, the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service joined forces to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial. To commemorate the anniversary, the NALP, New Holland Construction and a team of volunteers created landscape beds around the existing plants that surround the memorial.

“The annual Renewal & Remembrance event is an important day for our industry. We get to play a role in preserving important reminders of history and sacrifice,” says Tyler Mills, head of New Holland Construction North America. “It’s also a day of appreciation, community and reflection that we are privileged to share with our colleagues and neighbours.”

In support of the day of service and project at the Lincoln Memorial, New Holland Construction brought in skid steer loaders and compact track loaders from partner dealer Forrester Farm Equipment to haul and move mulch and materials. During the landscaping process at the memorial, 100 New Holland and other volunteers spread 320 yards of mulch around the full 360 degrees of the Lincoln Memorial. New Holland Construction also provided supplies, including wheelbarrows, rakes, edgers, blowers and safety equipment, for the event. Ultimately, these supplies were donated to the independent landscaping contractors in attendance.

Renewal & Remembrance has been the NALP’s signature association event. Each July, lawn care and landscape professionals from across the U.S. donate their time and expertise to enhance the grounds at the Arlington National Ceremony and Lincoln Memorial.