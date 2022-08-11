Sennebogen launches battery-powered telescopic crawler crane

With the 653 Electro Battery, you can work fully electrically on any type of construction site and for an unlimited period of time. This is because, like Sennebogen’s battery-powered material handler 817 Electro Battery already launched on the market at IFAT, the 653 Electro Battery electric crane equipped with a 210 kWh battery pack can be operated both in battery-only mode and while charging from the mains. As soon as the machine is connected to the mains, the mains power is used for lifting activities, excess power fed into the system simultaneously recharges the batteries.

Thus, in the future, you will not only continue to benefit on the construction site from the flexibility of the telescopic crawler crane itself, which is characterised by unique off-road mobility and maneuverability – even with a load on the hook – but now combine this with the technological advantages of Sennebogen battery technology.