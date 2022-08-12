EAO expands innovative Series 09 keypads

Modern drivers’ workstations in heavy-duty and special vehicles, as well as the applications in their interior areas, pose increasingly demanding requirements in terms of the safety, functionality, reliability and the design of their operating systems. As a leading manufacturer and developer of application-specific and ergonomic HMI components and systems in the automotive industry EAO has expanded its innovative Series 09 with the new in-Cabin Keypads.

The high-quality, modular Series 09 in-Cabin Keypads are developed in accordance with the internationally recognised automotive standard IATF 16949. They feature impressive application-specific configuration options for the illumination and the communication interfaces as well as the possibility to make a customised selection and arrangement of the symbols. Application areas include both the classic applications inside a vehicle, such as switching headlights on/off or operating the windscreen wiper, as well as specific applications of the relevant vehicle type.

Typical applications

Vehicle headlights, position lights and sidelights

Windscreen washing system and air conditioning system

Hazard warning lights

Navigation in display menus or user interfaces

All-round lighting and warning signals

Controlling side supports, cleaning brushes or a mower

Controlling pumps or hydraulics

And many more

Series 09 In-Cabin Keypads with 6 pushbuttons are available in SUPER, PLUS and BASIC variants. These differ in terms of illumination options and the communication interface. The hard-wired BASIC product variant is available, as an additional option, in a 2-pushbutton version. With this wide range of variants, customers can choose between a CAN bus connection or hard-wired version depending on their application, and further customise their keypad thanks to a variety of illumination options and interchangeable custom or ISO 7000 symbols – for optimal integration of the HMI in the vehicle interior.

Advantages

Programmable RGB halo ring and symbol illumination (can be controlled separately)

High-quality modular automotive design with IP5K4 front protection

Reliable HMI developed according to recognised automotive standard IATF 16949

Available with CAN bus connection or as hard-wired variants

Interchangeable ISO 7000 or customer-specific symbols

The low installation depth and quick snap-in or screw mounting enable flexible and straightforward installation with either vertical or horizontal alignment. At the same time, the In-Cabin Keypads can be combined with one another on a modular basis.