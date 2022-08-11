Volvo CE to showcase latest innovations in immersive experience at ConExpo 2023

With registration now open for ConExpo 2023, the Volvo Construction Equipment team is excited to announce that both in-person and online attendees will get to experience the company’s newest machines, technology and services — including electric and autonomous equipment — at the Volvo CE booth in the Festival Lot.

Additional details will be released closer to the show, but attendees can expect to see the latest on the industry’s leading lineup of electric construction equipment, as well as more opportunities to hop in and operate machines than ever before. The first North American deliveries of the ECR25 Electric compact excavator and L25 Electric compact wheel loader are taking place now, while three additional models were recently opened to reservations for delivery in 2023.

Productivity and uptime technology will be front and center as well. This includes Volvo Assist programs, which offer machine control and on-board weighing technology, and ActiveCare® Direct, the advanced telematics system that gives users real-time data and actionable insights about their machines.

“Our theme this year is ‘Change Starts Here. We’re Ready for It.’” said Stephen Roy, president, region North America at Volvo CE. “We’ll be showcasing the machines and services that will help our customers succeed in a fast-changing industry that’s increasingly focused on sustainability.”

Volvo CE will also bring its booth to those who can’t make it to Las Vegas with the Volvo Virtual Events platform that will include machine walk-arounds, educational sessions and chances to interact with people at the show. More details will be coming soon on how to register for the virtual events.

“Both in-person and online attendees will have plenty to take in, no matter how they visit us,” said Roy.