VIDEO: Webasto’s standardised battery system for industrial vehicles

Electrification of industrial vehicles can cause a lot of headaches: many vehicle types, different power needs, different use case, small series and so on. Testing and validation further jeopardise the business case.

Webasto has the solution: a standardised and modular battery system that covers every energy need between 35 and 350kW, 400 or 800 Volts. Thanks to easy integration, applied certifications and off the shelve availability, we shorten time to market and reduce development, testing and certification costs. In this video Ramesh Natarajan, lead engineer with Webasto, explains the technological ins and outs of the Webasto CV standard battery system.