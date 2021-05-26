Bobcat launches new generation of telehandlers

US-based OEM Bobcat is launching the company’s next generation of R-series telehanders, providing a choice of 12 models each with Stage V engines. The new machines cover lifting heights from six to 18 metres, with maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonnes.

This is the latest phase in Bobcat’s ‘Next is Now’ programme, combining innovative product development and diversification with more intelligent, user-friendly technologies and services that reshape how work gets done.

“Telehandlers are a fundamental asset of our business strategy,” says Gustavo Otero, president, Doosan Bobcat EMEA. “Our new ground-breaking R-Series range offers high performance, robust machines for maximum uptime with a focus on accurate controls and intuitive operation for tackling any job on the construction site. With these new models and the increased investment in our telehandler business, we are aiming to double the production of Bobcat telehandlers by 2025.”

The new R-Series range of telehandlers from Bobcat comprises the following models:

Compact telescopic loaders – TL26.60, TL30.60 and TL30.70

Middle range telehandlers – TL35.70, T35.105, T35.105L and T36.120SL

High lift telehandlers – T35.130S, T35.130SLP, T35.140S, T41.140SLP and T40.180SLP

Gustavo Otero continued: “Bobcat telehandlers are popular all around the world. We want to further improve our presence and accelerate our growth in the construction market with this new generation. Leveraging from the ease of use, safety and reliability of our equipment, we aim to be present on every job site, where this kind of equipment is needed.”

Precise control and placement at height

The new R-Series telehandlers offer agility on demand, with a newly configured transmission system providing enhanced smoothness to carry out the trickiest jobs at height with surgical precision. These operations are also facilitated by the combination of the Boom Positioning System, the new updated, ultra-accurate joystick, the inching function and the improved visibility from the cab.

An enhanced inching pedal design is easier to use and reduces fatigue. A higher engine brake provides a shorter stop distance and increases safety on construction sites. Turtle/rabbit speeds are standard on all models and operated from the joystick. There is a new DYNAMIC mode for applications requiring rapid transmission response and the new optional hand throttle with FLEX DRIVE function allows for the control of travel speed independent from engine rpm.

New cab for operator experience

Bobcat R-Series telehandlers feature a new cab with unmatched ease of use, designed around the operator, offering a unique central control panel for optimized 360° ergonomics. The new high quality, contemporary interior of the cab features stand-out R-Series branding, colours and textures that clearly reflect Bobcat’s DNA. In the ergonomic design, all surfaces have been optimised to offer increased space and visibility. It is based around a new 5-inch LCD display providing interactive and streamlined information, including the feed from the rear camera for easier and more precise operation.

Bobcat has made it a very simple process for operators to start working immediately on the company’s R-Series telehandlers with the features below:

All-in-one joystick with improved ergonomics

Intuitive automotive-style controls (backlit keypad, jog-shuttle, levers under steering wheel)

Interactive 5-inch LCD display

Semi-automatic wheel alignment

Automatic transmission and parking brake

Full protection for maximum uptime

Uptime is key in construction. Bobcat telehandlers have always had an extra tough design and the new R-Series models build on this reputation, thanks to protective shielding of all vital components in key areas, and the robust frame and boom for working in every possible environment. The shielded design provides protection for hydraulic and electrical components (including the pipes, harness and transmission) and a steel plate protecting the base of the machine. All Bobcat telehandlers have a rigid boom structure and a robust frame with box section layout.

Engine designed for easy maintenance

All R-Series telehandlers now feature a new engine hood with a steeper profile that increases visibility and reduces blind spots by 15% on the right hand side of the machines. Together with the new dashboard design, this provides excellent unobstructed visibility from the cab, allowing the driver to move around the job site with ease and minimises accidents or mistakes.

Access to the engine compartment has also been improved, enabling easier maintenance. Under the hood, R-Series telehandlers are powered by new upgraded versions of the Bobcat D34 Stage V engine, utilising DPF after-treatment, which is automatically regenerated with no impact on performance and no disturbance for operators.

Atability and confidence

All areas of the R-Series range are designed to inspire full confidence in customers, beginning with the low centre of gravity and well-balanced design of the machines, which also incorporate a heavy counterweight and a long wheelbase.

The optimum weight distribution of the new Bobcat telehandlers, with or without the compact stabilizers being employed, also allows operators to safely reach as high and as far as possible while handling heavy loads with the machines.